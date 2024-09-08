Recipe for Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Craving a hearty, flavour-packed snack? These Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges offer a delightful twist on classic nachos, featuring crispy, seasoned sweet potato fries topped with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Garnished with green onions, corn, and jalapeños, they’re served with a creamy guacamole for the perfect finishing touch.

Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges

Prep Time: 30 min
Cooking Time: 30 min

Ingredients:

For Sweet Potato Fries:

  • 2 lbs (1 kg) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) wedges (cut thinner for fries)
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario butter, melted
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) taco seasoning
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked corn
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

For Creamy Guacamole:

  • 1 avocado, halved, pitted and peeled
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) finely diced red onion
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario sour cream
  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) diced tomato

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. In large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with melted butter and taco seasoning. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper–lined baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and tender.
  4. In medium bowl, stir together Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses; sprinkle over sweet potato wedges.
  5. Garnish with green onions, corn and sliced jalapeños. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes or until cheeses have melted.
  6. In medium bowl, mash avocado with lime juice and salt. Stir in jalapeño, red onion and cilantro. Fold in sour cream and tomato.
  7. Serve nachos with creamy guacamole for dipping.
  8. Substitute sweet potatoes with regular potatoes if preferred.

 

