Recipe for Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges

Craving a hearty, flavour-packed snack? These Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges offer a delightful twist on classic nachos, featuring crispy, seasoned sweet potato fries topped with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Garnished with green onions, corn, and jalapeños, they’re served with a creamy guacamole for the perfect finishing touch.
Loaded Sweet Potato Wedges
Prep Time: 30 min
Cooking Time: 30 min
Ingredients:
For Sweet Potato Fries:
- 2 lbs (1 kg) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) wedges (cut thinner for fries)
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario butter, melted
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) taco seasoning
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked corn
- 1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced
For Creamy Guacamole:
- 1 avocado, halved, pitted and peeled
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) finely diced red onion
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario sour cream
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) diced tomato
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- In large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with melted butter and taco seasoning. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper–lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and tender.
- In medium bowl, stir together Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses; sprinkle over sweet potato wedges.
- Garnish with green onions, corn and sliced jalapeños. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes or until cheeses have melted.
- In medium bowl, mash avocado with lime juice and salt. Stir in jalapeño, red onion and cilantro. Fold in sour cream and tomato.
- Serve nachos with creamy guacamole for dipping.
- Substitute sweet potatoes with regular potatoes if preferred.