Benson is looking for a furever family in the Toronto area

Brilliant blue eyes highlight Benson’s delicate features as this friendly feline looks to YOU for loving! Found in a backyard in Markham, the former stray enjoys being petted, even sitting beside you on the sofa to elicit even more pets.

Easy to pick up and hold, he also likes spreading out on the back of the sofa or perching on a window ledge to watch the world go by. But bring out that laser dot and he’s down and chasing it. While he gets along well with the other cats, what bright, bubbly Benson would truly love is a loving home of his own.

Name: Benson

DOB: July 2012

Fixed: Yes

Declawed: No

