Otis the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Otis is a senior looking for a laid back forever home where he can just relax and live out his golden years one head scratch at a time.

Otis is a sweet cat, and apart from an occasional bout of zoomies, he likes to take it easy. He enjoys peace and quiet during his day.

When Otis is in a playful mood, it’s usually to play on his own with his toys. That’s to say, he’s a super low maintenance guy when it comes to attention!

If you’re looking for a companion that you don’t have to dedicate hours entertaining, Otis is your guy for sure. He’s happy to just be in a forever home with people who love him for who he is.

Otis is a senior, and he sometimes struggles with the bathroom. Otis is currently on a routine that will help his digestion out. We are happy to provide you with the support and information needed to keep Otis on track.

Otis is easy going and loving, and he would make a wonderful pet. A calm and restful environment is exactly what he’s looking for.

Otis comes with free post-adoption support!

Otis

Age: 15 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

