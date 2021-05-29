“A Day In The Life” With Portrait Artist Jen Branagan

May 29, 2021 Julian Swift Artist Profiles, Arts

Jen is an amazing portrait and pet portrait artist. Her ability to capture the energy behind her subject is what makes her work so special. She has been refining her skills for many years and to witness her growth has been incredible. Last year in the middle of the pandemic she followed her intuition and made the brave decision to become a full time artist. She really asked herself how she was helping to make the world a more beautiful place. She realised that working in a bank job and feeling unsatisfied was not the answer. She decided to leave and focus on what she is most passionate about and what would bring her and others the most joy. Since then she has created so many amazing pieces and shared her gift with so many people.

When she’s not making art, Jen enjoys exploring other creative outlets like playing the guitar and singing. Working from home allows her a lot of time with our two animals – Manny, our 3ish year old rescue pup and Marlo, our 8 year old cat. Jen is very passionate about the world we live in and is always thinking about how she can walk through the world in the most mindful way.

Seeing Jen flourish in this position has inspired me to reflect on the idea that we are meant to do what brings us joy and that ultimately, this will take us on our highest path in life.

-Written by my partner, Janice.

Jen Branagan
When the weather is nice, we take the opportunity to pack up the panniers and go for a long bike ride with Manny boy.
Jen Branagan
Spending so much time at home this past year has really made me appreciate the companionship and love that animals bring to our lives. My “stay at home” experience would not have been the same without these two.
Jen Branagan
This is one of my recent “mini” portraits. It is 1.5” x 1.5”. It’s so fun to try and add as much detail as possible into such a tiny frame. It always amuses people, which I really enjoy!
Jen Branagan
A selfie at home, since that’s the only place we’ve been for the past year!
Jen Branagan
We have a giant mural in our home inspired by Pablo Picasso’s Guernica. It’s difficult to photograph this 10’ x 18’ artwork. This mural was painted during the first few months of the pandemic by my talented partner, Janice. Art is our life!
Jennifer Branagan
A portrait painting that I am currently working on of my 90 year old grandmother. She recently got her vaccine which has brought some light after a difficult year.
Jen Branagan
A pet portrait drawing that I recently did of a very handsome pup named Bob who looks like our dog Manny’s twin!
Jen Branagan
Some puppy paintings getting packaged up to go to their new home.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto – we live in the fashion district. It’s a great area to live. Everything we need to access is so close and there are lots of off leash parks for our pup!

What do you do?

I’m an artist – I work in pencil and with acrylic and oil paints. I primarily create realism portraits of people and pets. I’m mostly known for my “mini” portraits which are as small as 1 inch!

What are you currently working on?

I’m always working on portraits but I’m also currently collaborating with a local animal rescue – Canine Haven, to help them raise money to support their rescue missions and save more lives. 15% of all pet portrait commissions in May (1st – 15th) will be donated to their rescue.
If you’ve been thinking of getting a portrait of your fur baby, now is a great time!

Where can we find your work?

You can visit my website – jenbranagan.com
Follow me on instagram – instagram.com/jenbranagan and facebook – facebook.com/jenbranaganart
Or send me an email – jenniferbranaganart@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 