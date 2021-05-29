“A Day In The Life” With Portrait Artist Jen Branagan

Jen is an amazing portrait and pet portrait artist. Her ability to capture the energy behind her subject is what makes her work so special. She has been refining her skills for many years and to witness her growth has been incredible. Last year in the middle of the pandemic she followed her intuition and made the brave decision to become a full time artist. She really asked herself how she was helping to make the world a more beautiful place. She realised that working in a bank job and feeling unsatisfied was not the answer. She decided to leave and focus on what she is most passionate about and what would bring her and others the most joy. Since then she has created so many amazing pieces and shared her gift with so many people.

When she’s not making art, Jen enjoys exploring other creative outlets like playing the guitar and singing. Working from home allows her a lot of time with our two animals – Manny, our 3ish year old rescue pup and Marlo, our 8 year old cat. Jen is very passionate about the world we live in and is always thinking about how she can walk through the world in the most mindful way.

Seeing Jen flourish in this position has inspired me to reflect on the idea that we are meant to do what brings us joy and that ultimately, this will take us on our highest path in life.

-Written by my partner, Janice.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto – we live in the fashion district. It’s a great area to live. Everything we need to access is so close and there are lots of off leash parks for our pup!

What do you do?

I’m an artist – I work in pencil and with acrylic and oil paints. I primarily create realism portraits of people and pets. I’m mostly known for my “mini” portraits which are as small as 1 inch!

What are you currently working on?

I’m always working on portraits but I’m also currently collaborating with a local animal rescue – Canine Haven, to help them raise money to support their rescue missions and save more lives. 15% of all pet portrait commissions in May (1st – 15th) will be donated to their rescue.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a portrait of your fur baby, now is a great time!

Where can we find your work?

You can visit my website – jenbranagan.com

Follow me on instagram – instagram.com/jenbranagan and facebook – facebook.com/jenbranaganart

Or send me an email – jenniferbranaganart@gmail.com