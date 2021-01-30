Sapphire is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sapphire is a real gem, and he knows it. He loves attention and he loves being the star of the show. He is full of energy and loves playtime more than anything. He can spend hours chasing toys, playing with his owners, and even playing on his own. But, after a long day of play, Sapphire likes to settle in for his cat nap- usually in his owners bed. He is the main character, after all.

Unfortunately, Sapphire has been diagnosed with FLUTD, which stands for feline lower urinary tract disease. Not the end of the world. Caring for a FLUTD cat is easy. All Sapphire needs is a special diet and lots of water. Our staff will be there with all the info you need before and after adoption. With free post adoption support, you’ll have no problem getting the hang of things.

Sapphire would prefer his new home had no other pets. He prefers when the spotlight is on him. However, he is more than happy to be around kids! He loves them. Sapphire loves being pet and snuggling with his family. He loves to be showered with love and will give you all the love back in return!

Sapphire

Age: 3 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

