Homegrown Business: Christian Filippi, president of Savoury Imports

Savoury Imports is a Toronto business that imports quality products from the manufacturer and distributes them to local businesses and directly to the public. We spoke with Christian Filippi, their President, to find out more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Savoury Imports Limited / Finding the best quality products to share with everyone.

What made you want to do this work?

I had the opportunity to open my own business and do something I enjoy.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I just wanted to bring quality products at affordable prices for people to enjoy.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My customer list consists of everyday people, grocery stores, and specialty local businesses.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I import quality products direct from the manufacturer and distribute them to local businesses and direct to the public.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

My office and warehouse are located in Concord Ontario. 633 Edgeley Blvd Unit 2 L4K 4H6

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What is the difference between the products Savoury Imports sells, compared to other companies selling similar products?

The best answer for that would be the value for the money spent, I like to show my customers the value of products I sell. Some of the products I sell are the same cost as other similar products but with a larger volume of products. Which gives the consumer a better value for their money.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I would have to say the best part about what I do is when I receive feedback from customers, about how much they enjoy the products, sometimes it’s a little tough to get people to leave an online review but being told in person is even better. The worst part would have to be when a product I carry is on backorder from the manufacturer and I can not get it in fast enough for people.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I do not know any, but I would like to hear some.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

A: It is very difficult to pick just one, I work with a lot of small and local businesses and they are all fantastic people. If I have to choose one it would be Mario’s Meat in Woodbridge. He gave me my first order and chance when I first started my business in 2016.