“Five Minutes With” Hip-Hop/Soul/Jazz Artist Milla Thyme

Milla Thyme is a rapper, bassist and producer. His music is a blend of hip-hop, soul and jazz drawing from the foundations set before him, while creating a fresh new sound.

As a socially-conscious rapper and proficient musician, Milla Thyme has earned critical praise among his peers, nationally and abroad.

Originally from Toronto, Milla moved to Montreal to pursue music where he got experience composing, arranging and perfecting his skills on the bass.

Since 2015, he has been a member of Urban Science which hosts #Le Cypher nights, one of Canada’s most well-known hip-hop and soul events, along with playing in the Urban Science brass band. He’s also collaborated with jazz hip-hop band The Liquor Store and has been a regular guest of the nationally acclaimed improv collective known as Kalmunity.

In 2016, he released his EP Eternally the Student and is now set to release his debut full-length album titled Everything Has Its Thyme, in April 2021 via record label URBNET.

Co-produced by Milla and also mixed by Chris Vincent, (Urban Science Brass Band, Busty and The Bass), the twelve track record features Milla’s long time backing band who plays with artists like Dominique Fils-Aimé, Shay Lia, KALLITECHNIS and Les Louanges. It also features collaborations with Montreal artists Clerel, Anomalie, Wayne Tennant, Myrtle Thomas and Cloves.

Name: Milla Thyme

Genre: Hip-Hop, Soul, Jazz

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Borders

Latest Single: Borders

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Dumpling House

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Roots

Favourite band now:

I’m really into producers at the moment. J Rick, Potatohead People and Pomo.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

B4 The Night Is Thru by Jessie Boykins III

Live Show Ritual:

I do a prayer — I talk a lot with myself (and god) before I hit the stage. I also usually go for a walk beforehand, going through song forms and lyrics in my head.

Favourite local artist:

There are so many dope Canadian artists at the moment. From the hometown TO, man, I would have to say Junia-T! His latest album is bangin.’

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky D’s is legendary, my parents used to go there when they first moved to the city.

Queen or College St?

Neither, Dundas all day.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I’m a westside cat, High Park! and then Riverdale

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

a bit of both

Road or studio

ROAD. That’s where the magical moments take place and that connection with audiences happens. I’m a people person, so I live for traveling and playing on the road.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I guess I’ll go with Roti.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram and Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut album, ‘Everything Has It’s Thyme’ will be coming out April 2nd on Toronto record label URBNET! My latest single Borders is out today too.