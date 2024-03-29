How to make the most of 48 hours in Montréal

Sometimes we just need a little recharge and Montréal has proven to be the ideal escape. Whether you drive, fly, or take the train, this city will check off all the boxes for a fun filled time away. If you’re into arts & culture, culinary, spas, shopping, history, and nature, there’s plenty to explore without having to venture too far.

What do we love about this city? EVERYTHING! It’s easy for us to get to from Toronto for a stress-free weekend getaway with friends, family and even for solo travel. Don’t be shy about immersing yourself into the French-Canadian culture and practice your French language skills either! We definitely did our best and locals were happy we tried! Here’s what to see, do, and eat on our most recent Girls’ Weekend Getaway!

PLANNING AHEAD:

48 hours is hardly enough to cover an entire city. My friend and I started with a wishlist of what we wanted to see and do. Two “must-sees” each day and then filled out the time around those. We also made sure to give ourselves some wandering time – often some of the best discoveries just happen when you least expect it!

WHERE TO STAY:

When visiting this big city we knew there were many places to explore. The location of where we stayed had to be within walking distance to most of the places on our must-see list. Not only would it be more efficient and better for the environment, but it also helped to minimize our spending on taxis, ride-share apps, and transit. Montréal is a very walkable city even during the colder months of the year. Did you know that most of the downtown area is connected via the Underground City Path?

We stayed at Le Sheraton Montreal (1201 Boulevard Rene-Levesque West) in the heart of downtown. Old Montréal and the Old Port were a leisurely 25-minute walk. Musée des Beaux-Arts Montréal was a quick 10 minute walk away. Rue Sainte-Catharines, the well-known shopping street, was also nearby. The main VIA train station is also just about a block away.

Le Sheraton Montréal’s recent beautiful renovations were also very appealing! The hotel had undergone major renovations recently offering modern updates and fresh innovative spaces throughout. Now you can find open and airy public areas, and communal tables ideal for meeting up with friends. And if you need a bit of privacy to make a call or Zoom there are soundproof booths and work pods located in the lobby.

Our room was located on the 31st “club level” floor of the hotel offering an epic view of the city. Our floor was tranquil even though we saw many families and hockey fans throughout the hotel. Sheraton Hotel Club offers access to the spectacular Club Lounge on the 37th floor with a breathtaking view of the city. It also offered a fantastic warm and cold breakfast selection and a place to retreat and enjoy happy hour.

Added bonuses: look for hotels that offer you the chance to unwind after a busy day/night of exploring. At our hotel, we could retreat to the inviting hotel’s indoor pool oasis, hot tub and fitness studio complete with state of the art equipment. Studio Pressurat, Inc. is the spa located within the property should you want to book a treatment or two. And FYI, this hotel is also pet-friendly!

WHERE TO EAT:

Montréal definitely is a food lover’s heaven with endless restaurant options. On our most recent trip, we started with the breakfast-included Sheraton Club Lounge. We liked the casual drop-in style with lots of options both hot and cold. Eggs, protein, cereal, fresh fruit, baked goods, cold cuts, warm oats, juices and teas and coffees including Nespresso are all available to satisfy your morning cravings. It’s where we also linger and plan out our day. There were also all day snacks, happy hour and complimentary wi-fi.

Stanley restaurant located inside the hotel also proved to be a very popular spot and it’s not just for tourists but locals have also been drawn to this hotspot. It too had a complete renovation and now has reopened with sky high ceiling and modern window design. The restaurant’s airy design felt elevated yet comfortable. We had dinner here one night with a local friend who raved over the food and the fresh new space. Weekend Brunch is a must with modern twists to brunch favourites! Hello Duck Confit Cobb Salad and the prettiest French Toast! Highly recommend making reservations ahead of time — the brunch with DJ on site, in particular, is very popular. We really didn’t need to go anywhere else for a great meal and an amazing vibe! More about Stanley in an upcoming post!

On our walks, we discovered two quaint cafés with a lot of character. Tommy’s Cafe (order the Lucky Charms latté) and Le Petit Dip are charming places to rest in between our list of must-sees and gather our thoughts on how we wanted to continue the day. Both have several locations.

Another great restaurant to visit is Helena’s for Portuguese cuisine. They have a super tasting menu that offers the chef’s popular dishes. Dishes like cod fritters, grilled octopus, and bacalau are delicious. Before you leave, pick up a bottle of Helena’s Olive Oil that’s brought in right from their family farm in Portugal.

Of course, is it even a visit without picking up some Montréal style bagels at St-Viateur Bagels? We visited the one in the Plateau area but the flagship is on rue St-Viateur Ouest. This famous, and oldest, bagel shop has been in business for over 65 years. My favourite is their signature sesame seed bagel. Have it fresh and warm out of their oven toasted with a shmear of butter. It’s heavenly!

For quick comfort food, Dobe and Andy’s Chinese BBQ in Montréal’s Chinatown is a great stop. This “old school” Cantonese style restaurant was recently taken over by the next generation of restauranteurs. Great for quick sit-down eats. Their BBQ items are very popular. I was happy to see them thriving and continuing to honour the traditions of the cuisine but also adding in a few modern dishes. Go at lunch time and then get your bubble tea fix at Chatime around the corner.

WHAT TO SEE AND DO:

Our hotel was well situated in the city’s centre or “Centre-ville”. We love visiting shops, restaurants, and art institutions. We also love exploring and discovering public art installations and

If you’re a fan of murals and street art, just look up! You’ll be quick to spot awe-inspiring artwork on many buildings throughout the city. One of the most iconic is the 10,000 square foot Leonard Cohen mural along Crescent Street. Led by artist Gene Pennon and American street portrait artist, El Mac, the “Tower of Songs” it took 240 cans of paint to replicate the image taken by his daughter, Lorca Cohen.

There are many public art installations in the city to discover as well. If you walk towards Place Ville-Marie near the train station you won’t miss “The Ring” a jaw-dropping sky high sculpture that is perfectly wedged between buildings and appears to be suspended in air. This newly erected permanent public art installation by Claude Cormier and his design firm CCxA in 2022 is meant to be a symbol of a shared connection between Montréalers and visitors to the city.

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) is a great place to visit if you love contemporary art. Founded in 1964, it features local, Canadian and international artists within its permanent collections as well as special exhibitions. Unfortunately, it was temporarily closed the weekend we visited as they were in between exhibitions. Tip: if you plan to visit several museums it may be worthwhile to get a Montréal Museums Pass.

Another great place for contemporary art is PHI with exhibitions and experiences that span various media. Some are located indoors but visit the site to learn more about the public installations as well.

The Montréal Street Art Tour is an efficient way to also take in over 25 works of publicly accessible art in the city’s Plateau area. the 2.5 hour walking tour will also make a stop at Leonard Cohen’s former residence. Another one that has caught my interest is the Old Montréal Ghost Tour but I have yet to catch one. Unfortunately, it doesn’t run in the winter months unless you’d like to book a private tour.

Visit the Barbie Expo at Les Cours Mont-Royal. This is a real gem of a find whether you’re a Barbie fan or not. The permanent exhibition features over 500 Barbie dolls including the most iconic since its inception. It’s not only a time capsule but a fascinating look at some of the most collectable and globally released dolls. Many were donated by collectors and designers. And the exhibition is free!

Montréal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux-Arts) is a very popular destination especially if the weather isn’t in your favour. We planned this visit on a rainy day. Founded in 1860, this museum features works from around the world and from Queb3c. Over 47,000 paintings, sculptures, graphic artworks, photographs, multimedia installations and decorative art objects dating from antiquity to the present.

Scandinave Spa in Old Montréal is worth stopping into if you can find two or three hours to unwind and relax. The therapeutic waters both hot and cold in the tranquil space are pure bliss!

If you happen to visit the city and met with not so idyllic weather take that as an opportunity to also explore Montréal’s Underground City pedestrian network. Similar to Toronto’s PATH, you can take this meandering walkway to get to many places in the downtown core and discover shops and eateries along the way. Highly recommend downloading their app.

Of course, the historical area known as Old Montréal is a real draw. The city was recorded as being “found” in 1642 and you can really feel the soul of the city in this area. It breathes differently. Cobblestone walkways meander through the area leading to significant landmarks and fascinating discoveries. Yes, lots of cafes and boutiques but also the famous Notre Dame Basilica is here. You can do a tour of the Gothic revival church but currently, AURA, a modern day multimedia installation, is happening here as well. The public space in front of the Basilica is perfect for people watching as local musicians (buskers) play their instruments. We also enjoyed just entering some of the buildings to have a look around — many felt like a step back in time. Look for the Cité Mémoire signs in the area that offer interesting facts and stories via the free app “Montréal en Histories”. BTW there’s free Wifi (MTLWiFi)!

Also, check out what sporting or music events are happening at the nearby Bell Centre.

HOW TO PACK:

Montréal weather can be unpredictable. Within 48 hours we had mild spring temperatures, rain, and a bit of snow. Planning accordingly and checking local weather apps. Walking shoes like the much raved about Canadian brand Dr Liza‘s ballet style flats will keep up with you. Also, a nice pair of sneakers is definitely great for exploring. A crossbody handbag is also a good idea. Forget something or need an extra layer? You’re in one of the best cities in the world for shopping! Montréalers tend to be more fashionable so don’t be afraid to show more personality in what you wear while exploring.

Leisurewear for during the day works while exploring. A crisper outfit rather than flabby loose sweats will get you around no problem! Oraki, a women-run brand founded in Québec, has ideal fits for getting around and looking pulled together. Not only do the designs have clean lines but also functional with ideal pockets, cinched in hems to give more options if the weather turns. We also like the brand for using eco-friendly natural or recycled fabrics made from materials such as recycled nylon and polyester, dented corn, and wood pulps. The ECOMOVE Legging is one of the most popular. The line is PETA approved and vegan.

A fresh crisp denim will also get you around town from day to night. Reitman’s line of denim offers an array of styles from leggings, straight leg, bootcut, wide leg, and even mom-jeans that really are impressive in quality of denim, comfort and fit. They rival any high end designer brand. Our team loves that sizing ranges from regular, petite, and tall sizing. BTW, Reitman’s is a Canadian brand and was founded in 1926 by Herman and Sarah Reitman of Montreal and the family is still involved!

Bring a jacket and a sweater in the spring. And pack an umbrella. Or check to see if your hotel supplies them.

For such a short trip, it’s easy enough to pack just carry-on luggage…unless you plan to shop, of course. Then, save space!

FAVOURITE SHOPS:

Speaking of shopping, Old Montréal has more unique boutique shops that will offer local designers as well as international ones. If you’re a fan of SSENSE. They have an experiential bespoke location on rue Saint-Sulpice. Check their site for location and hours.

A real treasure was discovering the “super outlet” for high-end designer Sarah Pacini. The Italian/Finnish designer has a shop in Yorkville here in Toronto and is known for her detailed and high quality knits for both men and women. The garments here are from the most recent as well as past seasons. Located in the Old Montréal area.

Support local artisans at this beautiful shop in Old Montréal! L’Empriente will also often have artists in to chat with visitors. Find handmade jewellery, woodwork, pottery, clothing, housewares, toys and more. Perfect souvenirs for friends, family, and yourselves.

Rue Sainte-Catherine, known as the longest commercial street in Canada, was the place to shop when I was a teen but now, we have most of the same in Toronto. However, SIMONS is worth visiting. They tend to have more selection in Montréal than Toronto.

PONY is a fun place to discover a locally made item that encompasses positivity and fun. This shop is located on rue Saint-Hubert.

If you’re a vintage store lover, be sure to add EVA B. to your list. Located on Boulevard Saint-Laurent near the “Place des Spectacles”, this massive boutique can easily be missed. The exterior is completely filled with graffiti and looks like any other abandoned building. We were amazed at the incredible collection of vintage and retro items from clothing, handbags, jewellery, shoes, and all sorts of treasures. There’s also a cafe located inside.

For Formula 1 racing fans, there’s a dedicated shop in Old Montreal that sells officially licensed team apparel, caps, autographed memorabilia, posters and other collectables. During Grand Prix times it gets super busy. It goes by a few names – F1 Boutique Canada, FanaBox. Located at 28 Rue, Saint-Paul.

Don’t forget to bring home Québec Maple Syrup! We call it liquid gold around here!

HOW TO GET THERE:

There are many options. We’ve taken the train before from Union Station on Via Rail. The trip is about 5 hours each way but comfortable and takes you into the core of the city. The train station in Montreal is located just a couple of walkable blocks from the Sheraton Hotel. You can also fly Porter Airlines from Billy Bishop in Toronto and land at Montréal’s major airport then take Uber into the city. Driving to Montreal is pretty straightforward. Check the hotel for daily parking rates.

Finally, we found it handy to have Apple Maps to not only give us directions but also faster route options. That included estimated times it would take to walk to our destinations. The app paired with my Apple Watch was handy as we navigated through the streets. Instead of having to pull out my iPhone all the time in public, turns and notifications were delivered on my wrist via haptics and sound. Having said that, we felt safe everywhere we went on this trip.

Thank you to Le Sheraton Montréal Hotel and Stanley Restaurant for hosting us during our stay!