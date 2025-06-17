Justice Lights Up the Budweiser Stage

As the Exhibition GO station fills with themed outfits, you know another summer packed with Budweiser Stage concerts has arrived. The Budweiser Stage has slowly become a seasonal staple, especially with its cheaper lawn seats overlooking the city skyline.

There was quite a mix of outfits at the station—Coca-Cola Coliseum was hosting alternative rock/indie band The Driver Era, while over at Budweiser Stage, electronic duo Justice was taking over. Justice is a French duo known for their distorted sound, blending genres like dance, disco, rock, and funk. They rose to prominence in 2007 with their debut album † (Cross).

Many of their fans hail from the blog era—2000s to early 2010s—a little before streaming really took off. So the Toronto crowd that showed up wasn’t the typical age range you’d usually see at electronic festivals like VELD. It’s worth noting that Justice hadn’t headlined a Toronto concert in over 13 years, since 2012. For them to pack one of the city’s largest venues is a huge feat—and a clear sign of their lasting relevance after more than two decades in the game.

Despite being away from Toronto for so long, they’ve recently built a strong connection with the city, thanks to The Weeknd’s 2025 album Hurry Up Tomorrow, where Justice appears on the opening track. It makes total sense—Justice’s signature production is dramatic, synth-heavy, dark yet anthemic, gritty yet polished. With The Weeknd’s final album in his trilogy carrying a nostalgic, moody, haunted tone, the collaboration was a perfect match.

Justice offered Toronto-specific tour merch and had various DJs spinning sets around the venue— the DJs were playing artists like Daft Punk, among them. Justice and Daft Punk share a lot of fans, as both come from France and explore similar sonic territory, with iconic live performances at the core of their identity. While Daft Punk was mainly active in the ’90s through 2010s, Justice has become a go-to fix for fans of French house in the modern era.

The sun slowly dipped behind the skyline, and although rain was forecasted, the skies stayed clear.

When Justice finally took the stage, it felt like being pulled into a robotic, gritty underworld—opening with their signature cheering-laced intro, a track they typically begin with. That seamlessly led into Genesis from their debut album. The song feels like a war cry, setting the tone as if you’re being led into a Roman colosseum—massive, ominous, and thrilling.

As the stage lights began to drop in perfect synchronisation, it hit me: people come to see this duo not just for the music, but for the show. The light production was on another level. Towering Marshall amp-style light walls, strobes pulsing with every beat—it was easily the most sophisticated and breathtaking light show I’ve ever witnessed.

A few tracks in, they dropped One Night/All Night, their massive collab with Tame Impala from last year, and seamlessly blended it with D.A.N.C.E., arguably their most iconic track.

This led into a powerful mix of Neverender/Safe and Sound, with Neverender being another Tame Impala collaboration. At this point, the lights transformed into a semi-circle of suspended rigs, tilted dramatically, casting beams of amber and white into the smoke-filled air. The entire stage looked like a glowing shrine to rhythm and light. Justice themselves barely moved on stage, letting the visual and sonic elements take centre stage over their own presence.

They spent the rest of the set bouncing between their debut album—with classics like Stress and Waters of Nazareth—and newer tracks from Hyperdrama, including Incognito and Afterimage.

The crowd exploded as the set ended, only for Justice to return for an encore—a megamix of highlights from the show. Naturally, they closed with a bang.

Justice proved not just the staying power of house music in 2025, but also their own undeniable relevance—absolutely rocking Toronto after a 13-year absence. From being featured on The Weeknd’s new album to their collaborations with Tame Impala, it’s exciting to think about where they’ll go next. As the night came to a close and the crowd trickled out, it felt like summer had officially begun at Budweiser Stage—and I can’t wait to see what other outdoor concerts the season brings.