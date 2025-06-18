“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Sean Yelland

Sean Yelland is a Canadian artist based in Toronto. Sean’s work is featured at Ingram Gallery in Toronto and Madrona Gallery in Victoria, BC. Sean paints striking images of familiar urban settings from photographs he has taken, mainly in his hometown of Toronto. Little detailed gems found in his work, along with saturated colours, shadows, light and reflections, are an important part of his paintings – and make his work unique.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’ve lived in The Annex for the past 6 years or so. Prior to that, I was in a studio in Corktown for many years. Born and raised in the Don Mills area, Toronto has always been my home.

What do you do?

I am a full-time realist painter. I am especially inspired by urban streetscapes. I love capturing scenes of older buildings and cars that have already had a good life – maybe this is also reflected in my love of collecting antiques. Things that were once loved and are now in a state of neglect. I love walking and exploring neighbourhoods – sometimes I’ll find something that inspires me, and go back a few times until I catch it in the right light – I always paint from my own photographs. I’ve always been passionate music fan… checking out new music and seeing live shows is something I do regularly. I try to take advantage of all the city has to offer.

What are you currently working on?

I was recently working on my show End of the Rainbow, which ran during March at Ingram Gallery in Yorkville, 24 Hazelton Ave.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on the websites of my two galleries, Ingram Gallery here in Toronto, and Madrona Gallery in Victoria, BC.

My own website is currently in the process of being updated, but you can find me there at seanyelland.ca – or on Instagram.