“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer songwriter Brooklyn Doran

Hailing from the heart of Northwestern Ontario, singer-songwriter Brooklyn Doran’s unique sound weaves song and storytelling; the polarity between her music and personality create a harmonious blend of wit and humour contrasted by vulnerable lyricism and haunting melody.

Brooklyn Doran was interested in music from an early age. Starting her musical journey at age 8 when she picked up a saxophone at a school rummage sale. She then picked up the guitar, acoustic at first, and now with her trusty companion, a cherry red Fender Telecaster named “Cute Kevin.”

Moving to Toronto in 2008, Brooklyn Doran wasted no time building a reputation for herself in the music scene. A natural performer, audiences were immediately drawn to Doran’s engaging storytelling and emotional honesty. After 3 years of touring her record “These Paper Wings,” Brooklyn followed up with the 2019 single “I Can’t Be Alone With You” which featured prominently on EARMILK, Mahogany & LAonLock; with comparisons to Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Sharon Van Etten.

Her latest single “Tomorrow Never Comes,” written in honour of her late friend Andrew “Glamdrew” Henderson, premiered on Indie88 and all proceeds from the song will be donated to The 519’s Will Munro Fund (a charitable fund that supports queer and trans people living with cancer).

Her newest record is set to release fall 2020.

Name: Brooklyn Doran

Genre: sad songs

Founded: 2014

# of Albums: Two!

Latest Release: “Tomorrow Never Comes”

Latest Single: “Tomorrow Never Comes”

Latest Video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Favourite Restaurant:

Pho Hung on Spadina. It has the best Jackfruit Smoothie in town.

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Shins! A fellow who I had a crush on in grade ten sent me “Pink Bullets” in a mixtape and I listened to it every day on repeat.

Favourite band now:

MONOWHALES, Featurette, Wild Rivers, Hello Delaware! Canada has some incredible musicians who are crushing it these days!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Basket Case” by Green Day. It is the best song for unpacking groceries.

Live Show Ritual:

tell jokes, thank the sound person and the door person and the bartenders, have fun!

Favourite local artist:

Gillian Nicola has an incredible record out right now. If you like Folk-Americana, you’ll devour her music. Skye Wallace is also rocking out in this scene so hard. I want to marry her. Bedhead also just released a song called “Fight No More” and it is on all of my dance party playlists.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos from Sneaks always. Hold the sour cream.

Queen or College St?

Queen street! There are some cute little dive bars there that I like to pop my head in at every once in a while.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Christie Pitts! The swimming pool there is super fun AND they do outdoor blankets and a movie nights!

EP or LP?

EP. I think it gives you more freedom to express a series of ideas or sound with a smaller number of sound. Plus, we’re living in a singles dominant world today. It’s often hard to get a new online audience to stick around and listen for more than a few minutes at a time.

Early bird or night owl?

Mid-morning to midnight kinda owl.

Road or studio?

Studio! I looooove being on the road, but I always feel my best when I am carving out songs with my co-writer and best bud Dan Hosh.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti forever please and thank you.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m doing a string of shows with Andrew Sherriff this spring! Come hear the songs live on the road!

TOUR DATES:

February 28, 2020

Kitchener, ON – Waterloo Brewing

February 29, 2020

Barrie, ON – Homestead Artisan Bakery (matinee)

February 29, 2020

Orillia, ON – The Brownstone

March 5, 2020

Kingston, ON – Musiikki

March 6, 2020

Vankleek Hill, ON – Beau’s Brewing (matinee)

March 6, 2020

Vankleek Hill, ON – The Windsor

March 13, 2020

Bowmanville, ON – Manantler Craft Brewing

March 28, 2020

Waterloo, ON – Private House Concert

March 29, 2020

Toronto, ON – Wenona

April 3, 2020

Halton Hills, ON – Furnace Room Brewery

April 18, 2020

Uxbridge, ON – The Second Wedge Brewing Co (matinee)