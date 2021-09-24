“Five Minutes With” Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, Annabelle Chvostek

Annabelle Chvostek is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, composer and producer whose musical achievements range from folk to jazz to indie pop. She’s released six solo recordings, composed music for dance and film, and was once in the band The Wailin’ Jennys.
Annabelle’s latest album project String of Pearls bridges her singer-songwriter tradition and the sounds of her East European heritage with a long-standing connection to Uruguay. Recorded and co-produced in Toronto and Montevideo, String of Pearls pushes the boundaries between the worlds of Folk and Swing, evoking the grittiness of 1930s tango, Berlin cabaret and Hot Club Jazz.
Name:
Annabelle Chvostek
Genre:
Singer-Songwriter
Founded:
1997
# of Albums:
6
Latest Release:
String of Pearls
Latest Video:
Favourite musician as a teenager:
Prince
Favourite musician now:
Ella Fitzgerald meets Django Reinhardt
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
Live Show Ritual:
Spazzing over the setlist.
Favourite local artist:
OKAN
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl reversed by parenthood
Road or studio?
Studio
Toronto Rapid Fire Questions
Favourite local Restaurant:
Drom Taberna
Favourite Street:
Shaw Street – West end bike through-line that hits some sweet neighbourhoods and ends up close to the water.
Favourite Park?
High Park
Favourite Music Venue?
Massey Hall
Favourite Toronto Staple?
Indian food. Banjara
Where can we follow you?
Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook | Website