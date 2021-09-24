“Five Minutes With” Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, Annabelle Chvostek

Annabelle Chvostek is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, composer and producer whose musical achievements range from folk to jazz to indie pop. She’s released six solo recordings, composed music for dance and film, and was once in the band The Wailin’ Jennys.

Annabelle’s latest album project String of Pearls bridges her singer-songwriter tradition and the sounds of her East European heritage with a long-standing connection to Uruguay. Recorded and co-produced in Toronto and Montevideo, String of Pearls pushes the boundaries between the worlds of Folk and Swing, evoking the grittiness of 1930s tango, Berlin cabaret and Hot Club Jazz.

Name:

Annabelle Chvostek

Genre:

Singer-Songwriter

Founded:

1997

# of Albums:

6

Latest Release:

String of Pearls

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Prince

Favourite musician now:

Ella Fitzgerald meets Django Reinhardt

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

Live Show Ritual:

Spazzing over the setlist.

Favourite local artist:

OKAN

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl reversed by parenthood

Road or studio?

Studio

Toronto Rapid Fire Questions

Favourite local Restaurant:

Drom Taberna

Favourite Street:

Shaw Street – West end bike through-line that hits some sweet neighbourhoods and ends up close to the water.

Favourite Park?

High Park

Favourite Music Venue?

Massey Hall

Favourite Toronto Staple?

Indian food. Banjara

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook | Website