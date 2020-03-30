Homegrown Business: Beauty on the Go with Primped!

How many times have you struggled to be able to schedule a beauty appointment around your busy schedule? With Primped, a new web and mobile app, you can have you appointments come to you! We spoke to co founder, Kate Dickson, to learn more about her beauty-on-the-go app!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Primped connect customers to vetted, rated, and reviewed beauty professionals who will travel to them anywhere, anytime for a range of beauty services including manicures, hair styling, spray tanning, and more. On the flip side, Primped’s technology helps its listed beauty professionals run a completely freelance business across scheduling, payment processing, customer data management, and more.

What made you want to do this work?

My cofounder, Sarah, and I previously worked in capital markets and had very busy, rigid schedules. Booking with salons and spas was often frustrating for us as a busier demographic because it felt like we were working around their schedules rather than our own. We wanted a way to make booking our beauty needs more convenient for us and for services to be mobile so we wouldn’t have to travel but could instead have them take place at home or the gym or a friends’ place.

What problem does this solve?

It solves a lot of the inconvenience that can exist with physical establishments. On Primped, customers determine the time and the location where their services will take place, which makes it much easier to fit in their beauty needs, particularly if they have a very busy or always changing schedule.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Most of our clientele are busy women who are balancing some combination of work, family, and other commitments. It could be a busy banker or a new mom, for example.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Our beauty professionals are mobile, so we are everywhere in Toronto!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Give the answer as well. One question we get asked a lot is how customers can prepare for a mobile appointment. Many of them may never have had a beauty service in home / in their location before and it’s very new to them. The answer is simple! Primped professionals bring everything that’s required for the appointment. The only thing the customer needs to ensure is that they have an electrical outlet near by as well as a table and one (potentially two) chairs. We also suggest ensuring good lighting is present, but many professionals even bring their own lights!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do is hearing women say that they’ve been able to work beauty, which we truly view as an act of self-care, back into their schedules because of Primped. It’s also amazing seeing freelancers careers take off on Primped. I can honestly say that there is no worst part!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Dresst!