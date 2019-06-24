Homegrown Business: Pepper helps you save on the best restaurants

Save money when eating at local restaurants with Pepper. Our latest featured local entrepreneurs had a great idea. Punch into the app the amount of money you want to spend on a dinner out and restaurants will pitch you the savings and bonuses they can offer based on the amount you want to spend. Save money every time. We spoke with founders Michael Brunet and Mathew Laignchild to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Pepper is a mobile app that helps consumers get more for every dollar they spend at top restaurants all over Toronto and more restaurants are joining Pepper every week. Every time you use Pepper, you enter in the amount you plan on spending for that occasion and nearby restaurants will offer you incentives ranging from 10% more to 30%+ more for every dollar you spend.

So if you plan on spending $100 to take you and your significant other out, you’ll often have a lot of restaurants willing to give you an extra $20 to $30 on top of your $100 by simply using Pepper. In summary, Pepper is the best new way to get more for your money.

What made you want to do this work?

Michael Brunet, Pepper’s CEO had started a previous tech startup called Seecows and while running Seecows learned that restaurant owners wanted to give incentives to consumers to increase their traffic but didn’t have the time or resources to create and distribute coupons on a regular basis.

So, after Seecows closed its doors Michael teamed up with Mathew Laignchild to start a company that would solve this problem and provide what restaurant owners needed which was a much fastest way to offer incentives to nearby restaurant patrons and in turn help them fill more of their empty tables and make more money every month.

What problem does this solve?

Pepper solves the problem of helping restaurant owners fill more of their empty tables by giving them a platform where they can compete for customers dollars and help them select their restaurant to dine at.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Pepper users are those who like to eat out at restaurants and want to get $5, $10, $20+ for free every time they visit a restaurant.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Pepper takes a percentage of the money consumers spend on Pepper and the remaining goes to the restaurant.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Pepper is available to download for free on both the apple and android app stores.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

It’s either go to restaurants without Pepper and don’t get free money or use Pepper and get rewarded 10% to 30%+ for every dollar you spend.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do work with a great team of people who want to make Pepper the next biggest Canadian startup. The worst part is dealing with all the stress that comes with running a tech startup – but it’s worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Have you heard of the entrepreneur bragging to his grandchildren: “I started out with nothing, and I still have most of it left.”

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I think the work being done at Recycl3d is amazing. I think they have a great plan to help our planet better recycle plastics and ultimately help everyone enjoy a cleaner planet. I’m happy to see that they started right here in Toronto.

***

Interested in using the app? Try this code for even more savings – TOR416