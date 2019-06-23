Recent News

Warm Beef Fillet Tataki Recipe from Chotto Matte Restaurant

June 23, 2019 Joel Levy Food & Drink, Recipes

Warm Beef Fillet Tataki with smoked aji panca and passion fruit salsa from Chotto Matte Restaurant in downtown Toronto.

Warm Beef Fillet Tataki

Ingredients:

-Beef fillet 80g
-Rape seed oil 10g
-Spicy dressing (recipe below) 15g
-Coriander cress 1g
-Passion fruit salsa (recipe below) 10g
-Maldon sea salt 2g
-Black pepper 1g

Method:

1. Season the beef with half of the Maldon sea salt and all of the black pepper.

2. Sear the beef on all sides in a hot pan until golden brown.

3. Using a sharp knife, slice the beef 2-3mm thick.

4. Pipe the spicy dressing in a line down the centre of the plate.

5. Place the beef on top of the spicy dressing.

6. Season with the remaining Maldon sea salt.

7. Using a spoon, drizzle the passion fruit salsa over the beef.

8. Finish with coriander cress.

Spicy dressing

Ingredients:

-Spanish onion 50g
-Smoked paprika powder 2g
-Maldon sea salt 1g
-Mayonnaise 35g

Method:

1. Slice the onions and add them to a saucepan together with the salt.

2. Cover the saucepan with a lid and sweat the onions for 10 minutes ensuring they don’t go too brown.

3. Leave the onions to cool.

4. Mix all ingredients together in a jug blender or until smooth.

 

Keeps in the fridge for 7 days.

 

Passion fruit salsa

Ingredients:

-Passion fruit juice 180g
-Dijon mustard 7g
-Lime juice 10g
-Maldon sea salt 1g
-Passion fruit pulp 48g
-Nashi pear / Apple 28g

Method:

1. Dice the nashi pear into 0.5cm pieces.

2. In a saucepan, simmer the passionfruit juice for 2-3 minutes until it begins to thicken.

3. Leave the passion fruit reduction to cool.

4. Once cool, whisk the remaining ingredients together with the passion fruit reduction in a small mixing bowl.

 

Keeps in the fridge for 5 days.

 

 

