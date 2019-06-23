Warm Beef Fillet Tataki Recipe from Chotto Matte Restaurant

Warm Beef Fillet Tataki with smoked aji panca and passion fruit salsa from Chotto Matte Restaurant in downtown Toronto.

Warm Beef Fillet Tataki

Ingredients:

-Beef fillet 80g

-Rape seed oil 10g

-Spicy dressing (recipe below) 15g

-Coriander cress 1g

-Passion fruit salsa (recipe below) 10g

-Maldon sea salt 2g

-Black pepper 1g

Method:

1. Season the beef with half of the Maldon sea salt and all of the black pepper.

2. Sear the beef on all sides in a hot pan until golden brown.

3. Using a sharp knife, slice the beef 2-3mm thick.

4. Pipe the spicy dressing in a line down the centre of the plate.

5. Place the beef on top of the spicy dressing.

6. Season with the remaining Maldon sea salt.

7. Using a spoon, drizzle the passion fruit salsa over the beef.

8. Finish with coriander cress.

Spicy dressing

Ingredients:

-Spanish onion 50g

-Smoked paprika powder 2g

-Maldon sea salt 1g

-Mayonnaise 35g

Method:

1. Slice the onions and add them to a saucepan together with the salt.

2. Cover the saucepan with a lid and sweat the onions for 10 minutes ensuring they don’t go too brown.

3. Leave the onions to cool.

4. Mix all ingredients together in a jug blender or until smooth.

Keeps in the fridge for 7 days.

Passion fruit salsa

Ingredients:

-Passion fruit juice 180g

-Dijon mustard 7g

-Lime juice 10g

-Maldon sea salt 1g

-Passion fruit pulp 48g

-Nashi pear / Apple 28g

Method:

1. Dice the nashi pear into 0.5cm pieces.

2. In a saucepan, simmer the passionfruit juice for 2-3 minutes until it begins to thicken.

3. Leave the passion fruit reduction to cool.

4. Once cool, whisk the remaining ingredients together with the passion fruit reduction in a small mixing bowl.

Keeps in the fridge for 5 days.