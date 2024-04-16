Charitable Choices: Alex Sakuta of Ruskoka Camp

Meet Alex Sakuta, President and Founder of Ruskoka Camp, a registered charity founded in 2000 to make a positive impact on the lives of children who recently immigrated from Ukraine and Russia to Canada. We spoke with him to learn more about what they do.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

We are a registered charity that helps children who recently immigrated from Ukraine and Russia to Canada. We run a charity summer camp near Bracebridge Ontario to help underprivileged children.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Families that recently arrived from Ukraine and Russia, often aren’t able to afford to send their children to a summer camp. We give these kids the chance to enjoy a few weeks of summer camp in the beautiful Muskoka’s

When did you start/join it?

I started it in 2000

What made you want to get involved?

Since a teen, I have been involved in charity children’s camps. I wanted to give the kids arriving to Canada a chance to meet friends, develop their leadership skills, become familiarized with their faith, and enjoy having fun outdoors.

What was the situation like when you started?

When we started in 2000, we had very few facilities, and the camp was only 20 children.

How has it changed since?

We have since grown to 140 children, over two, 2 week sessions.

What more needs to be done?

We are expanding to a third session this summer. We need financial support to extend to a third session. All of our staff and counsellors are volunteers. Donations can be made at www.ruskoka.com or direct e-transfers to alex@ruskoka.com. We provide tax receipts for donations over $50.

How can our readers help?

Volunteer and donate!

Do you have any events coming up?

Also, every winter we run a charity fundraiser to support the camp, called Winter Palace Ball. Please attend and support Ruskoka Camp.

Where can we follow you?

Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The Toronto Star Fresh Air fund is a fantastic charity that helps many charitable camps across Ontario. Please support them.