Rufus the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet the ever so handsome Rufus! At only 3 years old, this big curly boy is full of energy. He loves to run around and play outside, so he would do best at a home with a yard and lots of space to play. He’s very smart and knows many commands such as: Sit, Stay, Down, Wait, Come, Paw, High Five, Lie Down, Spot, Here, Walk, Shh, Drop it, Fetch (kind of), Potty, Up and Down (Stairs), No, and Leave it.

Rufus currently lives with a family that has two children, however, he’s not doing well sharing attention with the children. He does not like to be hugged by his very young human brother and will growl and walk away from the scenario. His current family has noted that they believe he could do well with older children who are able to understand his boundaries better.

His current owners are also struggling to keep up with his medical maintenance as he has had a few ear infections, and skin allergy flareups. Ear medication and allergy injections at the vet have been helping with this but his owners are unable to keep up with this. His current family have let us know that Rufus is hypoallergenic, meaning he will not trigger human allergies to dogs!

Rufus

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog, Mix

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Beige

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

