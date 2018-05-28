CONTEST: Tickets for Chef’s Party at Assembly Chef’s Hall

The third monthly Chef’s Party at Assembly Chef’s Hall is right around the corner and we’re giving away tickets!

When I try to plan outings for my friends on a Saturday night, a restaurant is usually in the cards for us. Luckily, Assembly Chef’s Hall is thinking outside the box and throwing an epic tasting fest this Saturday June 2nd. Now you can bring your friends to a party that’s already been planned rather than bringing the party to your food.

Assembly Chef’s Hall is hosting their monthly Chef’s Party where you will be able to taste a little bit of everything from all around the Assembly world. And the kicker, food and beer are included in your ticket price. VIP all night long. Have a couple bites, play a couple games, drink a couple cocktails. Sounds like your Saturday night just got a whole lot more fun…and filling.

Want to win passes to this month’s Chef’s Party? We have your back! We’re giving away 50 passes this Wednesday May 30th. These passes INCLUDE food and one beer. For a little extra fun, you can enter their epic Hot Dog Eating Competition throughout the day and win Chef’s Party Tickets for a Year!

HOW TO ENTER:

Facebook

1. Share this post with your friends.

2. Comment on this post with the restaurant you want to try the most at Assembly Chef’s Hall.

Twitter

3. ReTweet this Tweet to your followers.

4. Tweet the restaurant you want to try the most at Assembly Chef’s Hall. Be sure to mention @TORGuardian and @eatassembly in the tweet.

#CONTEST: We have tickets to give away to our readers for the third monthly Chef’s Party at Assembly Chef’s Hall (@eatassembly) on June 2nd, 2018. Read our website post for information on how to enter.https://t.co/JkfNHzTjmE — Toronto Guardian (@TORGuardian) May 28, 2018

Instagram

5. Follow @TorontoGuardian and @EatAssembly on Instagram and comment on this post by tagging a friend you would want to bring.

Contest closes Wednesday May 30th.

Chef’s Party

When: June 2nd, 2018

Location: 111 Richmond Street West Time: 4:30pm until late

Want to buy tickets? Click here

Use code GameOn for $5 off your purchase.