Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya’s Omakase Experience

Toronto continues to flourish with exciting restaurant news. The latest is at KINKA SUSHI BAR IZAKAYA with a refreshing next evolution in Japanese cuisine bringing the omakase experience to more food lovers.

Inspired by the original establishments in Tokyo, Japan, Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya made its debut in both Toronto and Montreal and now transforming to offer diners a more upscale dining experience that’s is still warm and inviting.

Starting right when you step foot inside the doors, visitors are greeted with the traditional Japanese welcome “Irasshaimase” by all the staff. Then, the service continues to be both informative and attentive.

The menu includes the opportunity to explore Japanese cuisine with their omakase tasting experience. A great way to explore for those who like a little bit of everything. The restaurant’s menu also includes other items for sharing…or not.

What is Omakase?

Omakase, which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you” or “chef’s choice” in Japanese, refers to a style of dining where the chef selects and presents a series of dishes to the diners, typically focusing on the freshest seasonal ingredients and showcasing the chef’s culinary skills.

Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya recently revitalized the concept of Omakase featuring not just premium sushi and sashimi, but also sharable dishes, main courses (hot) alongside stunning Japanese-inspired cocktails.

The concept of the omakase tradition is steeped in Japanese culture that pays close attention to every detail of the dining experience. This idea of entrusting the chef or host with the selection and preparation of food or drink reflects the Japanese cultural values of trust, respect, and appreciation for the expertise of artisans.

Today, omakase has become synonymous with a higher-end sushi dining experience. The essence of omakase will already remain — a culinary journey guided by the chef’s expertise and creativity, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and meticulous preparation.

What was on the Omakase menu when we visited?

Chef’s Choice of Sashimi (seven pieces)

Kobachi course — wagyu carpaccio, prawn tempura, and salmon nanbanzuke

Assorted Tempura — shrimp, daily fish, mistake mushroom, eggplant and shishito pepper

Grilled Miso Black Cod

Chef’s Choice of Sushi (four pieces of nigiri sushi and four pieces of aburi sushi)

Matcha Panna Cotta with white chocolate, matcha pudding and strawberry

Cocktails program included a selection of six Japanese-inspired drinks (The Neko Punch is poured from a sweet lucky cat!). There were also premium sakes and Japanese whisky, wine, and beer. Non-alcoholic cocktails also available.

Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya Harbourfront (part of the Kinka Family) is located at 110 Harbour Street in Toronto. Check out the full menu here. Note: the new Omakase Tasting menu is currently available at the Harbourfront and North York locations.