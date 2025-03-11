Darci the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Darci is a sweet and energetic girl. While she can be a bit nervous in new situations, she is very loyal to her handler and looks to them for reassurance and guidance. Darci tends to stay close, finding comfort in the presence of someone she trusts.

Her playful spirit shines through once she feels secure, and she loves to engage in fun activities and adventures. Darci is great at loose leash walking, making walks with her enjoyable and relaxed. However, when she’s unsure or excited, she might jump up as a way to communicate her feelings.

With a little patience and understanding, Darci will quickly show her affectionate and spirited side. She’s a loving companion for someone who appreciates a dog that thrives on support and companionship.

Darci

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Beige / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.