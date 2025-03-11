Charitable Choices: Peter Hwang of Tre’dish

In an illuminating interview, Peter Hwang, Founder and CEO of Tre’dish, reveals how his company is tackling Canada’s growing food insecurity crisis through an innovative grocery model. Having previously founded North America’s largest fundraising agency, which has secured over 750,000 monthly donors for various charities, Hwang has now turned his attention to making nutritious food more accessible and affordable for Canadians.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Over my 30-year career as a founder and investor, I’ve realized that real change happens when businesses take responsibility and build solutions directly into their models. It’s not just about supporting causes with one-off performative campaigns; it’s about making impact a core part of what you do.

One of my proudest achievements was founding North America’s largest fundraising agency, where we worked with 1,000 fundraisers to secure over 750,000 monthly donors for more than 40 charities tackling diverse and critical causes.

Now, with Tre’dish, we’re focused on making life more affordable for Canadians by rethinking how groceries are sourced and sold. By cutting out inefficiencies in the supply chain, we’re able to offer high-quality, nutritious food at prices that make sense—something that’s become more urgent than ever with the rising cost of living.

In December, we launched a Holiday Give-Back Campaign with Feed Ontario to help families in need. For every $100 spent on our platform, we donate a box of fresh produce and pantry essentials to food banks, ensuring nutritious meals for those facing tough times. This initiative is just the start of what we hope will be a long and impactful partnership.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Tre’dish is tackling one of the biggest challenges many Canadians face today: the rising cost of living and its impact on access to affordable, healthy food. Food insecurity is at an all-time high in Ontario, with over 1 million people relying on food banks in the past year alone—a 25% increase from the year before. Even more concerning, nearly half of these individuals were using food banks for the first time.

Through our Holiday Give-Back Campaign, we’re addressing this urgent issue by providing high-quality groceries to food banks during a time of critical need. But beyond this initiative, our broader goal is to create a grocery model that works for everyone—one that ensures families can access nutritious food without breaking the bank.

When did you start/join it?

Tre’dish launched earlier this year with a pilot program that started in Toronto and quickly expanded to over 20 regions across Ontario. We’ve grown from serving the GTA to reaching areas like Niagara, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, and beyond.

In December, we took a big step forward by partnering with Feed Ontario for our Holiday Give-Back Campaign. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping those in need, and we’re already planning new ways to expand this partnership in the coming year.

What made you want to get involved?

I’ve always been driven by a desire to help solve the everyday struggles that so many Canadians face—especially with the rising cost of living making it harder for families to get by. At Tre’dish, we’re focused on creating a grocery option that’s transparent, affordable, and grounded in fairness.

By working directly with local suppliers, we can offer better value to our customers while supporting the communities we serve. It’s a win-win that helps reduce food insecurity while making life a little easier for people.

Our partnership with Feed Ontario has been especially meaningful. Seeing how much food insecurity has grown in Ontario is heartbreaking, but it’s also a call to action. Together, we’re working to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, nutritious food—because no one should have to choose between feeding their family and other basic needs.

What more needs to be done?

Food insecurity is a complex and growing problem, and while we’re making progress, there’s still so much more to do. Millions of Canadians continue to struggle to afford healthy food, and the gap between those who need help and the support available keeps widening.

The solution isn’t just about providing more food—it’s about creating a system that works better for everyone. At Tre’dish, we’re focused on building a more sustainable and community-driven model by partnering with local farmers and suppliers. This approach not only makes food more affordable but also supports local economies and reduces waste.

But we can’t do it alone. Addressing food insecurity will take a collective effort—from businesses, communities, and governments. Together, we can bridge the gap and create a future where healthy food is a right, not a privilege.

How can our readers help?

Tackling food insecurity in Canada is a shared responsibility, and even small actions can make a big difference. From personal choices to community efforts, we all have the power to drive change.

At Tre’dish, we’ve redesigned the grocery model to make food more accessible by streamlining the supply chain and cutting unnecessary costs. As more people join our system, we’re able to pass on greater savings, creating a model that grows its impact while reducing food insecurity.

You can also help by raising awareness. Talk to friends and family about the importance of supporting local businesses and addressing food insecurity—it all adds up. And don’t forget to support organizations like Feed Ontario or your local food bank. Whether through volunteering, donations, or contributions, every effort makes a difference.

Together, we can build a more equitable and sustainable food system for all Canadians. Every action matters.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | LinkedIn | Peter Hwang

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Nick Saul and Community Food Centre Canada