What to do this Family Day weekend in Toronto

Family Day weekend gives us an extra day to spend time with family both indoors and out. Toronto is full of fun things to do for all ages whether it be skating at outdoor rinks, visiting tiny wonders or sitting down for some tasty treats! Here are just a few of the unforgettable ideas that will bring all the smiles and unforgettable moments to your family’s time together!

AGO Family Day Weekend: Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas Street West. February 14 to 17

The AGO welcomes families to join an all-day dance party with DJ OAKEVE, hands-on artmaking, storytelling, trading card collecting, live dance performances, guided tours of The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century, and so much more. Celebrate the energy of hip hop through its five elements: MC-ing (oral), DJ-ing (aural), breakdancing (physical), graffiti (visual), and knowledge (mental). This weekend will be a vibrant fusion of creativity and culture!

Aga Khan Museum Family Day Weekend: 77 Wynford Drive. February 15 to 17

Enjoy free performances, live calligraphy demonstrations, and family arts and crafts activities. Don’t miss a weekend of free admission to the Museum Collections Gallery and $10 admission to the current temporary exhibition, Light: Visionary Perspectives. The Aga Khan Museum will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with workshops including Lantern Painting, Clay Tile Making, and more.

Also, on February 15 & 16 (12 pm to 5 pm), Aga Khan Museum’s outdoor park space will be a Winter Wonderland filled with activities including performances, outdoor winter games, arts and crafts and delicious food.

Arcadia Earth Family Fun Fest: The Well (Spadina & Front). February 14 to 17. 1 pm to 5 pm daily

The 17,000 square-foot, 10 room exhibit blends captivating large-scale art installations with immersive technology for an unforgettable experience. Featuring interactive projection mapping, augmented reality and virtual reality, Arcadia Earth makes climate change education exciting by showcasing the beauty of our planet like never before. Family Fun Fest weekend will include: sustainable crafts, visits with Earth Rangers and live animals to learn about wildlife conservation, a jungle themed bouncy castle, and earth-inspired face painting.

Fireside at The Distillery: 55 Mill Street; Weekends until March 16, 12 pm to 6 pm (also open Feb 14 and 17). Weather permitting.

Cozy fire pits, hot chocolate, and S’mores are warming up the city’s coolest winter weekends! This event transforms The Distillery District into a winter wonderland straight out of a postcard with heated patios and fire pits. Wrap yourself under a HUSH blanket, sip something sweet, and roast marshmallows around one of the roaring fire pits outdoors. It’s the perfect recipe for embracing winter with your family. There will be MANY Hot Chocolate variations throughout the Distillery cafés and vendors including Cluny Bistro’s Strawberry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate (torched strawberry marshmallow, whipped cream, topped with pink fluffy cotton candy!). We’re sure this event will go viral on social media with all the sweet treats! Free entry to Distillery. Hot chocolate, S’mores kits additional $. No reservations required for fire pits and patio seating – but first come first serve.

Retro Arcade at Hotel X Toronto: 111 Princes’ Blvd. Exhibition Place. February 14 to March 16. 10 am to 11 pm daily.

Perfect for families, couples, friends, and gaming enthusiasts, Retro Arcade features timeless 80s and 90s classics such as Pinball, Mario Kart, Time Crisis, Street Fighter, Galaga, Dance Dance Revolution, and more, all in a vibrant, retro-inspired setting. The month-long pop-up returns to Hotel X on Friday, Feb. 14, just in time for the Family Day long weekend. During opening weekend, a retro-inspired photo booth will allow guests to take glamour shots or recreate awkward 80s-style family photos. Guests are encouraged to embrace the vibe by wearing vintage-inspired attire. Adding to the fun, Retro Arcade will host Retro Replay on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 p.m., where a DJ spinning live vinyl tracks sets a nostalgic atmosphere for gaming, snacking, and socializing. Retro movies will also be playing in the Hotel X Toronto Screening Room starting at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday with any Retro Arcade ticket. New this year, a public multiplayer Mario Kart tournament will be held on Sunday, March 16, the last day of Retro Arcade, with the winner receiving a one-night complimentary stay at Hotel X Toronto. Tickets and details here.

2025 Canadian International Auto Show: February 13 to 23. Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Celebrating the automobile since 1974, the Canadian International AutoShow features more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions spanning the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. With annual attendance in excess of 370,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country’s largest consumer show. A leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive, it is a showcase for the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, electric vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Loaded with fun things to see and do for families too!

Fresh off the Formula 1 Constructor’s Championship victory in Abu Dhabi, McLaren has announced it will be showcasing a winning lineup of supercars at the Canadian International AutoShow. There will be five McLarens on display, including a GTS, 750S, Artura, and two P1s, one of which is constructed in LEGO. A can’t miss!

Little Canada: 10 Dundas Street East. Open daily. Timed entry tickets.

While miniature, it’s certainly not small. This popular attraction spans 45,000 sq. ft – that’s two hockey rinks! It’s a place where the CN Tower stands 12 ft tall and the Bay of Fundy simulates the highest tides in the world with its 400L basin, and over 40,000 little figures call it home. There’s SO much to see! Little Canada is meant to be felt as much as it is meant to be seen and heard. Thousands of whimsical miniature moments and stories are waiting to be discovered. Perfect for all ages this indoor space.

On Family Day weekend, explore a wonder-filled adventure to Little Canada and create memories that last a lifetime with a special 50% discount on Child, Student and Senior timed tickets purchased for a visit between Friday, February 14th and Monday, February 17th. Offer excludes Adult admission.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 288 Bremner Blvd. Open daily 9 am to 9 pm

Immerse yourself among thousands of awe-inspiring aquatic animals and get closer than ever before with interactive, hands-on experiences, unique animal encounters, and exciting events! The perfect mix of fun, learning and wonder. Explore captivating exhibits from enchanting Dragons to the interactive Ray Bay, where you can touch friendly rays, and mesmerizing Jellies. Check the daily schedule for Aquarist experts as they talk about the fascinating underwater world. Timed entry and flex tickets available.

Bata Shoe Museum Art/Wear: Sneakers and Artists Exhibit: 327 Bloor Street West

Older kids might want to check this exhibit out! Explore the growing trend of artists using sneakers to challenge and redefine conventional artistic boundaries. Blurring the lines between art, fashion, and commerce, these collaborations offer consumers the chance to buy and wear creations by some of the most revered figures in the art world. Featured artists include Alife, Daniel Arsham, Hebru Brantley, KAWS, Keith Haring, Kenzo Minami, MSCHF, Peter Max, Ruohan Wang, Takashi Murakami, Virgil Abloh, and many more. (FYI Admission to BSM on Sundays is Free).

Meet Your Firefighters: Lawrence Allen Centre (700 Lawrence Ave. West), February 15 11 am to 3 pm

A fun meet and greet with local firefighters! Connect with local responders, learn about safety and celebrate the contributions and heroes in the community.

Also, in celebration of Black History Month, The Toronto Fire Services will host the ACADEMY OPEN HOUSE on February 22 at 895 Eastern Avenue from 11 am to 3 pm. Celebrate community and honour Black History month. Enjoy live demonstrations of technical rescues, learn fire safety tips, and tour Toronto Fire Services’ apparatus. Events are presented by Toronto Fire Services and Black Staff Network.

Toronto Zoo Family Day Weekend: 2000 Meadowvale Road. February 15 to 17

It’s a wild celebration weekend at the zoo! Aside from visiting all the animals and other creatures, there will be meet and greet opportunities with guests the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a fun-filled Family Name Hunt Challenge for your chance to win a Wild Encounter Experience. The Zoo’s horticultural team celebrates the annual Orchid blooms in the newly built Greenhouse. You can also make this Family Day extraordinary with an exclusive Wild Encounter! This special experience offers a rare opportunity to do something different from your typical zoo day, getting up close and personal with your favourite animals (additional $$)

Winter Skating Trail at The Bentway: 250 Fort York Blvd (Free to skate. Skate rentals available for a fee).

Go ice skating under the Gardiner! Skaters are invited to cruise the popular 220m outdoor figure-eight skate trail. Skate rentals are available on-site on select dates. No reservations required! The Concession Stand is open daily from 12:00pm – 8:30pm.

Museum of Illusions: 132 Front Street East

Discover a brilliant collection of perspective-changing rooms, enthralling installations, and spellbinding images. The science based exhibits will teach you that nothing is ever quite as it seems. Get ready to be mesmerized in this compact museum worthy of a visit!