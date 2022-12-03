Dexter the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Dexter! This silly guy came to Toronto Humane Society from another shelter, prior to his journey Dexter hadn’t been in a home environment, so he can be quite protective of his food, toys and other items, so we are working on teaching him that it’s OK if humans approach him and nobody is going to take away his belongings! Like anyone, Dexter can be slightly nervous with strangers, too, so he appreciates slow introductions. Once he gets to know you, he’ll be the best cuddle-buddy and lovely partner looking for long walks and couch time.

Dexter

Breed: Shepherd,Mix

Age: 1 Year 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

