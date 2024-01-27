Tommy the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Tommy, a stunning and lovely boy with a quiet and independent nature. He may prefer to observe from a distance and choose when to engage. Tommy would thrive in a calm and quiet environment where he can have his own space and decide when he’s ready for interaction. Patience and understanding of his boundaries will be important for building trust and allowing him to feel comfortable in his new home. Tommy enjoys perching on the top of his cat house and observing his surroundings. While he may not be immediately interactive, he appreciates a soft-spoken environment and the occasional head petting.

Tommy

Breed: Birman, Mix

Age: 11 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / Seal

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.