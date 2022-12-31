Benji the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Gorgeous Benji loves to make biscuits on your lap and will set there waiting for pets. He’s a guy who loves human company and adores having attention given to him whenever he solicits it. Benji does experience some conflict when it comes to this, though, so keeping a close eye on his body language for any signs of overstimulation is a must. Once you get to know him, this’ll be a snap!

Benji

Age: 3 Years 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

