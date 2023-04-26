“A Day in the Life” with Poet and Writer Jennifer Kasiama

The common theme that runs throughout the different identities and spaces that Jennifer Kasiama moves through is her love of water. Water is a calming element that transcends time and place. And, as a contemporary writer and poet, Jennifer explores that which transcends time and place. She has shared her written work through various platforms, including Dreams in Vantablack, a CBC Gem series that combines poetry and animation. She is currently in her fourth year in the Creative Writing Program at OCAD University and has also honed her craft in literary arts-based programming such as the Brickyard Mentorship Program as a youth poet in 2021 and 2022. Her work has also been featured in publications such as NarCity Media and Puritan Magazine. Outside of her craft, she is a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a lover of beauty, aesthetics, and the environment. She is a strong advocate for carving out space for Black communities to experience true, life-giving beauty and strengthen their mental health. You will likely find her sitting by a river or staring out into a lake, looking for inspiration and a sense of belonging that goes away when you are in nature.

-Written by Jessica, Jennifer’s older sister

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Hamilton but since my school is in Toronto I stay with my sister during the week who lives in the Junction. Best of both worlds!

What do you do?

I’m a contemporary poet and writer.

What are you currently working on?

My thesis is about the process of losing and regaining a home, and how to occupy space as a young, black person. It will be done as a cineapoem which I am excited for. I also want to take pottery more seriously and start a short story collection!

Where can we find your work?

You can keep up with me via my Instagram and my Substack where I post my writings.