“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Visual Artist Mishel Schwartz

Several years ago, Mishel Schwartz took a leap of faith and gave up the stability of a thriving graphic design career in order to devote herself full-time to the life of a working artist. And once the decision was made, there was no looking back. Mishel has always had a gift for uniting colour and design and has shown an almost zen-like understanding of nature, which manifests both in her early career as a designer, as well as in the work she creates today.

Unique and subtle in style, there is great depth in the complex yet organic forms that emerge on the canvas in her chosen medium of Alcohol ink. After participating in group shows at home and abroad, it wasn’t long before people began to take note of her inimitable style. She soon amassed an almost cult-like following by her peers, local galleries and private collectors, gaining recognition while honing her craft in the privacy of her home studio. Her work continually reveals an innate gift for technique and an original perspective bursting with great depth and beauty.

There is an underlying grace in her work, each piece telling a multi-faceted story that reflects nature’s wonders in reality and in abstraction.

Today, Mishel is fully immersed in the artist’s life, dedicated to creating pieces for solo and group shows, private commissions, galleries, branding and for the sole joy of being able to create. Most importantly, she continues to fearlessly pursue her dream with limitless tenacity and abandon. I am awestruck by her dedication and her capacity for unlimited creativity.

-Written by a close friend

***

Which ‘hood/area are you in?

I live in Roncesvalles, I love being surrounded by parks and nature, it is really peaceful, like living in the country, in a big city.

What do you do?

When I’m not in my studio, I’m usually spending time with my kids, family and friends. I am a long practising yogi, I love to read, listen to music, and anything in nature inspires me.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a series for an upcoming show, along with some new and exciting projects with my branding company coming in 2024!

Where can we find your work?

Kefi Art Gallery | Artsy | Saatchi | Crescent Hill Gallery

You can also learn more about me at my website and Instagram