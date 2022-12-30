Jade Mya is a stunning voice in the Canadian Country Music Industry whose style is a refreshing blend of story-telling, heart-felt traditional folk, and rock with an edgy alternative twist that has connected with her younger fans at home and abroad in a profound way. Proud to be her own artist and stay true to herself, Jade is anything but the traditional “country girl”. titled ‘ not your girl next door country.

Jade is releasing her new album “Dirt covered rhinestone” in the summer of 2018 with the help of a worldwide distribution deal through ILS CAROLINE UNIVERSAL GROUP and producer Justin Gray who produced Mariah Carey and Hilary Duff. She has recently released two singles from the much-anticipated album “dirt covered rhinestone” and “can’t stop loving you”. Along With her older hit versions of “This Love Ain’t Big Enough For The Two Of Us” and “Lies of the Lonely”, as heard on Nashville earning tens of thousands of fans online, and her original singles in the works, Jade Mya is a star who has a great deal in store for the Canadian Music scene. Be sure to watch her latest music video for Dirt-covered rhinestone directed by none other than Stephano Barbaris.

Name:

Jade Mya

Genre:

Country pop

Founded:

2015

# of albums:

1

Latest Album:

Dirt covered rhinestone

Latest Single:

Drink when I’m sad

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Dolly Parton

Favourite musician now:

Carley Pearce

Guilty pleasure song:

Every little thing by Carley Pearce

Live show ritual:

Steam the vocals, walk my dog for an hour outdoors, and have a meal full of fruits and veggies the night before.

Favourite local musician:

Tenille Townes

EP or LP:

EP

Early bird or night owl:

Early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

I recently released my latest single, “Drink when I’m sad”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

OG chimneys

Favourite street in your city:

Lakeview drive, as it has the most stunning sunset views of the bay.

Favourite park in your city:

I am more of a mountain hiker with my dog. I like the peace and nature.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Budweiser Stage front and center.

Favourite music store in your city:

The WWW is my Music Store of choice, it gives you access at your fingers.