Chatting with Comedy Hypnotist, Richard Cole

Richard Cole is an experienced entertainer who performs hypnosis shows combining stand-up, magic and musical theatre. We had the chance to catch up with him to find out more about his influences and style.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’m a Clean Comedy Hypnotist. I make the “audience” the stars of the show!

Who are some of your influences?

Red Skelton, Steve Martin, Robin Williams

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

George Carlin, Kids in the Hall, The Frantics, Weird Al, Royal Canadian Air Farce

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Ryan Stiles, Weird Al Yankovic, Rick Mercer, Jon Oliver

What is your pre-show ritual?

Shave, solve Rubiks Cube, pray

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Delawana Resort (now closed) in Honey Harbour. I was the weekly Hypnotist of Friday night (which was Steak and Seafood night!). The audience was always so much fun, and appreciative. The whole region (Georgian Bay) was beautiful, and at night it was quiet, peaceful, and clear sky. The air smelled clean and fresh. It was a gift to perform in that region. (Still is, every time I get to perform in the Muskokas!)

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a skit where at the end of my show, for the next 10 minutes, if anyone comes up to the people who were hypnotized on stage and asked “What did you think of the Richard Cole show?” they would respond with “What a GREAT SHOW!!” After I take my final bow, for the next 10 minutes, I hear everyone yelling my name, followed by “What a Great Show!”. AWESOME!!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I do a lot of travelling, so I listen to Radio. Funny 820 (out of Hamilton, Ontario) or CBC sometimes.

Tell us a joke about your city.

My city isn’t perfect, but the only place that I think is perfect is the city on the Moon. That’s a real place, right?

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My show for Christmas Parties! YAY! Imagine one of your coworkers falling in love with a fluffy Red Monkey! It’s a hoot!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Zak Jessup