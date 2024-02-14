“A Day in the Life” with Handbag Designer Joanna Lee

My dear friends Hannah and Joanna Lee of ai bring the same warmth and kindness to their friendships as they do to their brand. What started out as a creative outlet to bring the family closer together flourished into a family-run business sharing their common interest in fashion with each other and their growing fan base. Creating a new piece together is a collective expression of who they are and what they love, and something their community appreciates so much. An ai bag is timeless and stylish, and both an expression of their own creativity as a family and the wearers.

-Written by Lauren Walker Lee, friend

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

Dovercourt Village

What do you do?

I am the founder of ai 아이 (pronounced ah-ee: means children/daughters in Korean). We are a Toronto-based, sustainable fashion brand that carefully curates and produces vegan handbags and accessories made in small batches.

What are you currently working on?

We are currently working on a special project coming out in Summer of 2024. We can’t say much about it but it’s going to be a good one, we are very excited about it!

Where can we find your work?

We are available at our website and you can find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

We are also available to shop online at Amazon Canada, Indigo, TSC (Today’s Shopping Choice) and retail level at Permission on Ossington Avenue.