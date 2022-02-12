Hoagie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

What’s better than snuggling with the ones you love? Hoagie can’t think of a thing! This sweet, well-mannered grey and white kitty doesn’t ask for much. All he asks for is the basic necessities and a warm human to cuddle, and his world is complete!

Hoagie is a gentle, respectful gentleman who likes to spend his days simply hanging out, getting chin scratches, and snuggling with his peeps.

He’s a little cautious at first. He’ll spend the first few days hiding and scoping out his new home. But give him a few days to stretch his legs and explore his surroundings and he’ll be learning into you for pets, giving you head butts, and making biscuits on your lap in no time!

To sweeten the deal, bring out the laser toy and a few temptations and Hoagie is all yours! He is a super affectionate guy that will happily jump into your lap and purr with so much love.

When he’s not with you, he’ll loves to burrow under the blankets. Don’t forget to check before sitting on any round shaped humps in your blankets, it might be Hoagie!

Hoagie

Age: 4 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

