Recent News

“Happy New Year!” by Toronto Photographer Naeem Jaffer

January 8, 2018 Joel Levy Arts, Photos

Our daily photo today is “Happy New Year!” by Toronto photographer Naeem Jaffe. Be sure to check out his page for more images from our city and beyond.

Happy New Year! by Naeem Jaffer on 500px.com

 

To have your photos shared on our site, please join our 500px group and submit the images.

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 994 Articles

Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian.

Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography

Contact: Website Twitter

Copyright © 2017 | Toronto Guardian