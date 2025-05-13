Kadri the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Kadri is a handsome male pup who’s been making big strides since his arrival! While he came in pretty shut down, this smart, soulful boy is showing more curiosity and confidence each day. He’s learning that the world isn’t so scary after all-and that people can be pretty great (especially if they have liver treats).

When you first meet Kadri, he might be a little cautious-ears back, tail low-but give him a little time and space, and you’ll see his softer side shine through. He’s been building trust with his handlers and has shown he’s both tolerant and resilient. Kadri lets you put on his harness with a little patience, and once he’s out the door, he transforms into a graceful walker. He’s excellent on leash (especially with a long line!) and can even practice polite trailing behind other dogs with lovely leash manners.

While he’s still a bit alert around loud noises or sudden movements, Kadri is already showing improvement-less flinching at traffic, more curiosity and exploration. He’s not super food-motivated yet, but he’s started accepting treats like milkbones and liver, and he LOVES licking faces, pouches, and radios-sometimes you might be the reward he’s most excited about!

Kadri has also been working on polite greetings with other dogs. He can get a little overstimulated, especially in close quarters or when caught off guard, but with thoughtful setups and space, he’s able to disengage and redirect beautifully. He’s shown some fence reactivity in the past, but also moments of calm curiosity and independent exploration with other dogs nearby. With consistent, positive reinforcement, Kadri is learning to make good choices and build better associations.

He has great handler recall, checks in regularly on walks, and follows gentle leash guidance like a pro. While he seems to prefer paved surfaces right now, he’s slowly learning that sniffy grass adventures can be fun too.

Indoors, Kadri has shown a quiet, observant nature. He responds to basic commands (sit, down), loves a training session, and will hang out near the door with quiet interest. He’s not a high-energy dog, but he is thoughtful, sensitive, and looking for a calm, understanding human to help him keep growing.

If you’re patient, kind, and have a heart for the underdogs, Kadri just might be your perfect match.

Kadri

Breed: Bulldog, Mix

Age: 5 Years, 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

