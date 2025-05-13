My Digital Life: Toronto Content Creator Natalie Preddie

Meet Natalie Preddie, the host of “GET LOST with Natalie Preddie,” a captivating travel series on Breakfast Television and BT’s YouTube Channel. Debuting on January 7, 2025, this series is all about travel tips, expert hacks, and discovering hidden gems with a focus on BIPOC stories and marginalized voices.

A seasoned travel journalist, Natalie brings her passion for authentic storytelling and cultural empathy to her audience. Inspired by icons like Anthony Bourdain, she caters to curious travellers seeking meaningful connections beyond tourist traps. Supported by a dedicated team, she highlights unique local spots and untold stories.

Among her favourite episodes are a touching trip with her father to Alabama and an adventurous stay at Quebec’s Hotel de Glace. Natalie’s future plans include exploring BIPOC-rich destinations, promoting sustainable travel, and eventually making “GET LOST” a standalone show. Join Natalie on “GET LOST” for an inclusive and enriching travel experience.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My digital series is “GET LOST with Natalie Preddie” and it runs on Breakfast Television and BT’s YouTube Channel. It’s all about travel tips & tricks, expert hacks and discovering something new. I take viewers along to cool places, show them the local hotspots, and find those amazing hidden gems that most tourists miss. I’m especially passionate about highlighting BIPOC stories and amplifying marginalized voices through my travel content. The whole idea is to inspire people to try something new and really dive into the places they visit, while also showcasing diverse perspectives that are often overlooked in mainstream travel shows.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I kicked off “GET LOST” on Jan 7, 2025. Honestly, I just really love travelling and telling stories. I’ve been a travel journalist for about a decade and written for publications all over the world. I’ve won some awards and had some epic, life-changing experiences, which I wanted to share with people. I want to inspire people to travel, learn something new, and explore both themselves and a new place. I honestly think that travel breeds perspective, perspective leads to empathy, and empathy makes us better humans.

My goal has always been to host a travel show. I was tired of seeing the same old travel shows that hit all the tourist traps and rarely featured diverse voices. I wanted to create something different that shows the real heart of places and amplifies stories from communities that don’t always get the spotlight. Some of my best travel memories came from when I wandered off the main path and got a little “lost” – that’s where the magic happens and where you often find the most authentic stories!

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I’ve always looked up to Anthony Bourdain – the way he connected with people through food and just real conversations was amazing. Travel writer, Heather Greenwood Davis is another big influence because she’s so relatable and warm when she meets people on her travels. I’m also inspired by content creators who centre BIPOC experiences and tell stories from diverse cultural perspectives. They all showed me that the best travel content isn’t just about pretty places, but about the connections you make along the way and the different voices you can amplify through your platform.

How would you describe your audience?

My viewers are basically curious travellers who want more than just selfies at famous landmarks. They’re regular folks – busy professionals squeezing the most out of their vacation days, families looking for meaningful trips together, and people who genuinely want to understand the places they visit. Many are also specifically interested in diverse travel perspectives and learning about cultures from authentic voices. They come to me for practical tips mixed with that kick of inspiration to book their next adventure and to see travel through a more inclusive lens.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

Before heading to a destination, I dig deep to find the cool spots that aren’t in all the guidebooks. I make a special effort to connect with BIPOC and other marginalized communities in each location to ensure their stories are centred in my content. I chat with locals online and reach out to people who really know the area, particularly those whose perspectives aren’t typically represented in travel media.

I work with the most wonderful small team who are truly amazing humans– a producer (and/or digital producer), camera person, and editor who help bring everything together. We share a goal, a vision and their insight helps me grow. I couldn’t do it without them. Being part of Breakfast Television gives us some great resources, too. We plan enough to know what we’re doing, but leave room for those surprise moments that usually end up being the best parts of the show!

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

My show is part of Breakfast Television, so that’s the main support. I also partner with tourism boards and travel companies when it makes sense for my audience, prioritizing those that value diversity and inclusion in their own practices.

I also still write travel pieces and have started public speaking, which lets me share travel stories in different ways and keeps things interesting. I’m particularly passionate about consulting on inclusive travel content and helping brands better represent diverse travel experiences.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I am so lucky to tell so many stories, but one of my favourite stories was when my Dad and I went to Alabama. It was a truly emotional venture, and we both grew in the process. You can read the story in Elle Canada here.

GET LOST is so new BUT my favourite episode was when we stayed in the Hotel de Glace in Quebec. I’m not a cold-weather person, so it was definitely out of my comfort zone.

I also really enjoyed the in-studio segment talking about solo women’s travel. We are really exploring this topic in March on the channel.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best thing? Meeting incredible people from all over, especially those from marginalized communities, and helping amplify their stories to a wider audience. I love getting messages from viewers saying they visited somewhere I recommended and had an awesome time, or that they appreciated learning about cultures and perspectives they hadn’t been exposed to before.

The worst part is definitely the not-so-glamorous travel stuff – being stuck on long flights, dealing with jet lag, and those moments when it’s pouring rain and we still need to film. Also challenging is navigating the travel industry, which still has a long way to go in terms of diversity and inclusion. Also, being away from my kids can be really hard.

What are your future plans for your channel?

I’m super excited to take “GET LOST” to some really unique places that deserve more attention, with a special focus on destinations with rich BIPOC cultures and histories. I’d love to create some digital content that goes deeper into each location than we can fit in the TV segments, particularly content that centres marginalized voices and stories.

I’m also really passionate about sustainable travel and want to highlight communities that are preserving their traditions through tourism in a respectful way, especially Indigenous communities and other groups whose cultural heritage is often exploited rather than celebrated authentically.

Eventually, we’d love for it to be a stand-alone show!

Where can we follow you?

Come hang out with me online: Instagram | Facebook | Website

And catch “GET LOST” on Breakfast Television and online.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

I’m a big fan of Ryan Hinson aka EatFamous! He makes awesome food content that always makes me laugh, drool and….get super hungry. His platform is all about authentic experiences and good eats! It helps that he is just a solid guy. Definitely worth following!