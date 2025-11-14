What to do and where to eat in Pembroke, Ontario

Nestled along the Ottawa River in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, Pembroke, Ontario is a charming small city with a rich history, vibrant culture, and plenty of natural beauty. Located roughly 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa—about a two-hour drive—and approximately 360 kilometres from Toronto, which takes around four and a half to five hours by car, Pembroke offers an accessible escape from city life. Often called the “heart of the Ottawa Valley,” Pembroke grew from a modest settlement in the early 19th century into a bustling lumber town, thanks to its prime location along the Ottawa River. Over time, it evolved into a regional hub for commerce, culture, and outdoor adventure, and today its downtown streets showcase heritage architecture alongside modern amenities.

Surrounded by forests, rivers, and trails, Pembroke is ideal for visitors who love both history and the outdoors. From its historic landmarks, like the Champlain Trail Museum and the Pembroke Armoury, to picturesque riverfront paths and local parks, there’s a lot to explore. The community is known for its warm hospitality, annual festivals, and thriving arts scene, making it more than just a stop on a road trip—it’s a destination worth lingering in.

For this road trip, we partnered with Toyota Canada to access their press fleet, and I selected the Toyota Corolla Hatchback—a compact, reliable, and surprisingly fun car. It handled the open highways and winding rural roads with ease, while offering excellent fuel economy and a comfortable ride. Between stretches of highway and scenic backroads, the Corolla Hatchback proved to be the perfect companion for a drive from Toronto to Pembroke, blending practicality with just enough sporty charm to keep the journey enjoyable.

Here are some of our favourite things we found to do while visiting Pembroke.

What to Do and Where to Eat in Pembroke

The main street in town has all the shopping you will need. Apart from the big box stores like Wal-Mart, Canadian Tire, Winners, Michael’s and Home Depot, the town of Pembroke’s main street is full of cute boutique shops and attractions to visit. From clothing to sports to food and stationery you are sure to fond something for everyone here.

What to Do

Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre

Address: 1032 Pembroke St E, Pembroke

Website: champlaintrailmuseum.com

Perched on Pembroke Street East, the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village, now known as the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre, is a living history gem in the city. The main gallery features a restored Corliss steam engine and exhibits that showcase the region’s past, including a replica of Samuel de Champlain’s astrolabe, a Cockburn pointer boat, and Pembroke’s first motorized fire engine from 1923. Outside, the museum extends into a pioneer village with historic buildings such as the SS‑1 Lowertown Schoolhouse, an 1879 log home, a blacksmith’s shop, and a Micksburg church. Operated by the Ottawa Valley Historical Society, the heritage centre offers a fascinating glimpse into the people, industries, and stories that shaped the Ottawa Valley.

Riverside Park Beach

Address: Pembroke

Website: riversidepark.net

Riverside Park Beach in Pembroke is a wonderful riverside retreat right on the Ottawa River, located in the city’s 75-acre Riverside Park. The swimming area is carefully marked off by buoys and features a gently sloping, sandy riverbed — making it a safe, family-friendly spot for a dip. The beach itself is made up of medium-to-coarse sand, and lifeguards are on duty during the summer. Around the beach, you’ll also find a wealth of amenities: public restrooms, a splash pad, playgrounds, ball diamonds, mini-golf, and a snack bar. The park is more than just a beach — it’s a full recreation hub with a campground, walking trails, and links to the broader waterfront via a 1.5 km Kiwanis walkway. It’s a laid-back place where locals and visitors come together to relax, play, swim, and enjoy sunshine along the river.

Skylight Drive-In

Address: 199 Forest Lea Rd, Pembroke

Website: skylightdrivein.com

Skylight Drive‑In in Pembroke, Ontario is a beautifully nostalgic outdoor movie theatre that’s been delighting audiences since 1954. Sitting at 199 Forest Lea Road, this single-screen drive-in has room for roughly 350 cars and operates seasonally from late May through Thanksgiving. As the sun sets, movies begin back-to-back on digital projection, with sound broadcast directly into your car over FM 106.7, creating that classic “movie under the stars” experience.

One of the most charming parts of Skylight is how welcoming it feels: there’s a playground for kids to stretch their legs between films, and leashed pets are allowed, so the whole family can join in. They run a flat “carload” rate — making it easy and budget-friendly for a group to come together. The venue also hosts fun community events, like their annual Spooky Movie Night in October, complete with a costume contest and free popcorn for attendees.

Pick It Fence

Address: 161 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: pickitfence.ca

Pick‑It‑Fence in Pembroke is a cozy, beautifully curated gift shop located right in the heart of town at 161 Pembroke Street West. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Emma, who took over the store at just 19, Pick‑It‑Fence offers a warm, welcoming space where every corner feels thoughtfully styled. You’ll find a rotating selection of home décor, unique accessories, candles, and seasonal treasures — perfect for finding a meaningful gift or little treat for yourself. The staff are known for their friendliness, and the shop’s inventory is always evolving, which means every visit can feel like a fresh discovery.

Hugli’s Blueberry Ranch, Country Market & Play Park

Address: 2139 Greenwood Rd, Pembroke

Website: blueberryranch.ca

Hugli’s Blueberry Ranch, just outside Pembroke on Greenwood Road, is a delightful agri‑tourism destination that combines berry-picking fun with family-friendly charm. On their 17-acre farm, you can pick your own high-bush blueberries during the season, or explore the corn maze, visit a petting zoo with llamas, goats, miniature horses and more, and enjoy wagon rides. The ranch also has a country market and bake shop where you can sample fresh‑made blueberry fudge, pies, jams, and ice cream. In the fall, the fun continues with a pumpkin patch, pig races, and seasonal events. It’s not just a farm — it’s a place to soak up the pastoral beauty of the Ottawa Valley, reconnect with nature, and make some sweet, edible memories.

Other notable places to check out are:

• Bob’s Music

• Canadian Baby Co.

• Collective Growers

• Colony Skateboard Shop and School

• Ottawa Valley Apparel

• West On Main

• White Pine Yoga

Where to Eat

The Nook Crêperie

Address: 26 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: nookcreperie.ca

The Nook Crêperie in downtown Pembroke is a cozy, rustic bistro that brings a taste of Paris to the Ottawa Valley. Located at 26 Pembroke Street West, it’s beloved for its gourmet crêpes—both sweet and savoury—made from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients. What makes the Nook special is its fusion-inspired menu: you’ll find crêpes filled with everything from smoked salmon and goat cheese to indulgent chocolate and fruit. The atmosphere is warm and intimate, with brick walls, comfy booths, and a relaxed vibe. It’s also a fully licensed spot, so you can pair your meal with a glass of wine, a bottle of beer, or a rich espresso. Whether you’re dropping in for brunch, lunch, or dinner, the Nook Crêperie feels like a charming, hidden gem in Pembroke’s downtown.

7th Heaven Sweet

Address: 74 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: 7thheavensweets.com

7th Heaven Sweets in downtown Pembroke is a delightful bakery that feels like a sweet lover’s dream. Located at 74 Pembroke Street West, the shop is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and beautifully crafted treats. Their menu features custom cakes — including stunning designs with gold accents — as well as cheesecake brownies, macarons, and a rotating selection of pastries. The owners and staff are frequently praised for their attention to detail and friendly service, making every visit feel like a cozy, personalized experience. Whether you’re popping in for a special occasion cake or just craving something indulgent, 7th Heaven Sweets is a must-visit on your Pembroke trip.

The Courtyard Bistro

Address: 66 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: thecourtyardbistro.ca

The Courtyard Bistro (66 Pembroke St. W) is one of those warm, inviting spots in downtown Pembroke that feels both relaxed and a little elevated. With exposed brick, wood, and wrought-iron accents, the ambiance strikes a cozy balance between rustic charm and modern bistro sophistication. Their menu features a variety of well‑crafted dishes — from fresh soups and salads to flatbreads, pasta, and steaks — with plenty of options for gluten-free and plant-based diners. One thing they’re especially known for? Their cheesecakes — rich, creative, and a real highlight whether you’re ending your meal on a sweet note or just dropping by for dessert. Their courtyard patio and thoughtful service make it a go-to for a laid-back lunch, a date night, or a satisfying dinner stop during your Pembroke adventures.

Little Things Eatery

Address: 100 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: littlethingscanning.com

Little Things Canning Company is a wonderfully homey and community‑oriented spot in downtown Pembroke, located at 100 Pembroke Street West. What started as a small homemade canning business has blossomed into a full shop that offers not only a wide variety of pickled and preserved goods (think beans, beets, asparagus, and their famous dilled carrots), but also fresh grab‑and‑go lunches, home-style freezer meals, and baked goods. They emphasize local and Canadian-made products, and many of their grocery items come from Ontario small businesses. The shop’s warm, rustic atmosphere—with high ceilings, exposed brick, and handcrafted shelving—is matched by a genuine passion for good, wholesome food and thoughtful supporting of the local foodie community.

Loaf Artisan Bakery

Address: 201 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: loafartisanbakery.com

Loaf Artisan Bakery & Café is a beloved downtown Pembroke spot, located at 201 Pembroke Street West, that truly lives up to its name. The bakery’s cozy, welcoming atmosphere makes it a go-to for locals and visitors alike. Inside, you’ll find a beautiful selection of freshly baked breads—like sourdough and hearty artisan loaves—alongside a tempting array of pastries, croissants, and sandwiches. Their lunch offerings are solid, with well-made subs and light fare that pairs perfectly with a house coffee. With its warm service, high-quality, locally inspired baked goods, and an overall vibe that feels both relaxed and crafted, Loaf is a must-stop for any foodie road trip through Pembroke.

The Butcher’s Wife

Address: 218 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Website: thebutcherswifepembroke.com

The Butcher’s Wife in downtown Pembroke is an elegant yet welcoming restaurant that feels like a refined European brasserie planted right in the heart of the Ottawa Valley. With a menu inspired by fresh, locally sourced ingredients, it offers a thoughtful mix of upscale comfort food — think perfectly seared steaks, rich bone marrow, and delicate seafood dishes — all paired with a curated wine and cocktail list. The decor strikes a balance between sophistication and warmth, making the space feel intimate without being pretentious. Guests consistently praise the attentive service, cozy ambiance, and high quality of both food and drink, calling it one of Pembroke’s standout dining destinations.

Pembroke is one of those Ontario towns that surprises you with how much it has to offer — from its historic downtown and riverside charm to the trails, parks, and restaurants that make it an ideal weekend destination. Whether you’re exploring the Ottawa Valley for the first time or revisiting for a quiet escape, Pembroke offers that perfect mix of small-town warmth and outdoor adventure.