Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Musician Lauren Ash

With her debut album, Call Me When You Get This, Lauren Ash is ready to rock – unfiltered, unguarded and louder than ever. The award-winning actress and comedian proves she’s not just stealing scenes – she’s stealing hearts and shredding expectations with gut-punching, emotionally charged pop-punk anthems. Fueled by the fallout of a blindsiding breakup, the album is a high-voltage concept record that turns heartbreak into rock catharsis, with all songs co-written by Ash.

Produced by multi-platinum songwriters and producers Aaron Verdonk (Stereos) and Jesse Colburn (Avril Lavigne) of AXXNPACT, the album is structured around five stages of grief; from the dazed haze of “Diet Coke and Lexapro” to the biting humour of the single “Cool Story Bro” and the triumphant finale, “The Day I Got Over You.” Unfolding the emotional wreckage from the unexpected collapse of a relationship, the record traces the chaos and clarity that followed by using real audio moments Ash recorded of herself throughout her breakup. These authentic, uncensored moments are woven between songs, blurring the line between life and art.

Ash has long been in the spotlight – known to many for her standout performances as the no-nonsense Dina on NBC’s Superstore and Lexi on ABC’s Not Dead Yet, and as host of Flavour Network’s Canadian original series Halloween Bakeshop, which premiered September 14th. But her music career is no side gig: in 2023, she kicked the stage doors open with her breakout single “Now I Know,” topping rock charts in Canada, Australia, and the US. Since then, she’s performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, headlined Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre, and rocked iconic LA venues like The Viper Room and Whisky a Go Go. Her single “Whiplash” was nominated for a 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Award.

Name:

Lauren Ash

Genre:

Rock

Founded:

2023

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Call Me When You Get This

Latest Single:

Dumpster Fire

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Musician? Bif Naked Band? Blink 182

Favourite musician now:

Musician? Yungblud Band? Blink 182

Guilty pleasure song:

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren – guilty only in that it’s not like the music I typically listen to, but I will never skip it when it comes on.

Live show ritual:

A cut-up Granny Smith apple before the show, candy afterwards.

Favourite local musician:

Ash Molloy

EP or LP?

LP! I miss the days of full records! There’s so much focus on singles now that it’s rare to get a full album from a band like we did in the old days. I miss the filler songs! The ones that aren’t singles but are still great songs! Like, if Green Day was just starting out today, would we get a full album with songs like She or F.O.D on it? Or would we be given a 4 song EP with Basketcase, When I Come Around, Longview and Welcome to Paradise? LPs forever!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

I love both, but probably road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Lauren Ash – Presented By F7 Live

Tue • Nov 18 • 7:00 PM – The Mod Club (formerly known as The Axis Club), Toronto, ON. Tickets here

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Gusto 101

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Blue Jays Way! It’s the home of my beloved team!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park – the cherry blossoms!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Tough call. I love the Opera House, The Phoenix, The Mod Club.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t miss the iconic Sam The Record Man on Yonge. It will have my heart forever.