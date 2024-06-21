Chlz, hailing from BC, is a singer/songwriter. Based in Toronto and Vancouver, she draws inspiration from a rich tapestry of musical influences. Her journey began with jazz, harmonizing alongside her grandmother, and flourished through scholarly pursuits in classical music and musical theatre in Toronto.

Name:

Chelsea aka Chlz (pronounced Chelz)

Genre:

Alt R&B

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

IV

Latest Single:

Fire

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Well, the first album I ever bought was Spice World. So I would have to say I was obsessed with the Spice Girls, Nsync, Destiny Child and the Backstreet Boys as a little girl. I also loved Norah Jones, Alicia Keys, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, Etta James, the Mamas and Papas and Marvin Gaye to name a few….how do I choose one!?

Favourite musician now:

My musical taste is all over the place. Right now depending on the mood I’m listening to D’angelo, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill. Cleo Sol, Nicola Cruz. John Coltrane. Shensea, Free Nationals, Khruangbin. I just opened up my Spotify and that’s what has been in the mix

Guilty pleasure song:

So Mi Like It – Spice

Live show ritual:

I usually do a yoga class and sauna after (while drinking lots of water of course) to ensure my body is relaxed and there is 0 tension

Favourite local musician:

Charlotte Day Wilson

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Natural night owl trying to be an early bird (I like being productive and slaying the day)

Road or studio?

Studio. I love creating!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released my EP “IV”: a four-song EP with each song themed around a different element. On the 4th of each month, I’ll be dropping visuals for each of the four songs. The first music video I dropped was “Fire”

Where can we follow you?

Linktree | Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

FERRO Bar & cafe & snack bar (Toronto)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I love St Clair W, it’s just so cute and neighbourly. Feels like a small town/community in the city

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

James Gardens. It’s a beautiful trail along the Humber River to this idyllic garden. I love going for walks there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Laylow and Tapestry. The reason being that the owners of both establishments are wonderful people who love music and support local artists. BEST vibes in the city. I’m a grassroots kind of girl.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom