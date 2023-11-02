Toronto Guardian 2023 Summer Playlist

With the weather getting colder, we are looking back at summer with our latest playlist that features songs from every musicians we featured from July to September, 2023. Every Friday we publish our “Five Minutes With” music series which showcases local bands and musicians through a questionnaire and samples of the artist’s music to help introduce our readers to some of the incredible local talent we have in Toronto and beyond. This playlist is a part of our seasonal mixes we have been creating with songs from the musical acts featured during that season. This will allow us to feature artists beyond the single post on each.

The playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured that season in a Spotify playlist that is then shared with our readers via this website and our Spotify page. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our Summer 2023 playlist, we have 13 songs to share from artists featured from July to September 2023.

Summer 2023 Musicians Featured

Ian Arden – (Read article)

Jessica Sole – (Read Article)

David Boyd Janes – (Read Article)

Acoustic Joint – (Read Article)

Jo Ryder – (Read Article)

Ace of Wands – (Read Article)

The Recipee – (Read Article)

Amanda Tosoff – (Read Article)

The Drifts – (Read Article)

Phoenix Pagliacci – (Read Article)

Meghan Patrick – (Read Article)

Sultans of String – (Read Article)

Mr! Mouray – (Read article)