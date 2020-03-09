Homegrown Business: Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

For our latest featured local business, we spoke to the founder of Northern Maverick Brewing Co., Jason Kaptyn, to learn more about the brewery and restaurant.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I’m the founder of Northern Maverick Brewing Co.. We specialize in brewing small-batch craft beer in-house, creating artisanal cocktails and have an award-winning food program. We pride ourselves on sourcing ingredients locally and featuring an exceptional charcuterie program with exclusively Canadian offerings that we cold smoke in-house.

What made you want to do this work?

I grew up in the restaurant business and always aspired to one day have a restaurant/brewery of my own where we made everything in-house with utmost care and passion.

What problem does this solve?

Both the food and beer industries are largely dominated by big corporations that make mass-produced products. My ambition with Northern Maverick Brewing Co. was to create a forum for passionate and skilled chefs/brewers to pursue the recipes they love made with premium ingredients for our guests.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We have the pleasure of serving a wide demographic of guests from those who live in the neighbourhood to those who come from out of town and make Northern Maverick Brewing Co. their destination. Our offerings have something for everyone from those who have a passion for craft beer, to those who have a love for great food. In the summer we have patrons who want to enjoy an artisanal cocktail and the beautiful summer weather. On weekends we have a very popular brunch service which attracts a lot of families who come to have a meal together while they explore the city. As of 11 p.m. on Saturday nights, our space transforms into MAV our nightlife program, which features tableside service, artisanal cocktails and our food program.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are located at 115 Bathurst St, Toronto, Ontario, in Toronto’s bustling King West neighbourhood.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q – What sets your food and beer apart from others in the market?

A – Our food and beer are handmade with passion using the highest quality ingredients.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is talking to guests who are also passionate about craft beer and food made with locally-sourced ingredients. We love seeing their enthusiasm and hearing their appreciation for what we are trying to achieve.

The team definitely invests long hours to ensure our products meet our high standard and exceed guest expectations. It can take a toll to create the best we have to offer but it’s worth the investment to create an outstanding guest experience.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Toronto Wolfpack. Their commitment to their fans and unique game-day experience makes them one of Toronto’s most exciting professional sports franchises.