Five Minutes With: Toronto Dream Rock Band Ace of Wands

Ace of Wands is a dream rock band from Toronto, conjuring magic on stage and offering musical catharsis. At the core of the band, multi-instrumentalist Lee Rose sings, plays violin/guitar and synth-bass foot pedals simultaneously while Anna Mernieks and Jody Brumell accompany her on swirling guitar and thunderous drums. Their instrumentation, soaring vocals, and commitment to artistically-driven visual elements explore the depths of overwhelming emotion and transcend typical pop and rock forms.

Name:

Ace of Wands

Genre:

Dream Rock

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

“Desiring”

Latest Single:

“Black Bird, Black Heart”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

PJ Harvey, Nirvana

Favourite musician now:

No one person, but I listen to Metronomy a lot

Guilty pleasure song:

Pony- Ginuwine

Live show ritual:

Doing lots of Makeup

Favourite local musician:

Beams

EP or LP?

LP – give me a long play anytime

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Both!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our album “Desiring” recently came out! We are heading out on a Canada/US Tour.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Himalayan Kitchen – my favourite Tibetan food in town. Get the chilli fries every time!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

O’Hara Avenue in Parkdale. I grew up there, and it continues to be the best.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park, because I can always find somewhere in it I’ve never been before.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I’m loving the Monarch right now – it’s got a great sound and vibe.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Tonality Records! That’s my local and a lovely spot to browse for albums.