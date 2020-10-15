Unforgettable Halloween treats by local sweet master, The GOoDS

Halloween is not cancelled in our books. In fact, we’re putting in extra effort this year to treat ourselves and our closest kiddies with some quality goodies made by The GOoDS aka The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, a local Toronto sweet master in the Queen West area (1162 Queen Street West).

The GOoDs is injecting a ton of fun once again to help us conjure up an unforgettable Halloween — however we celebrate it. Hey, these are scary times but we’re going to do what we can to keep the spirits up! Award-winning cake designer Sam Lapointe (of Cake Cove fame) and video game industry veteran Meridith Braun take creativity beyond the expected…and I’m obsessed.

The first time I was introduced to this sweet bakery was when a heart-shaped cake arrived at my door in February one year. Not the “awww that’s so sweet” kind of cake you would expect during the month of love but a much more powerful message with octopus-like tentacles exploding out of from the centre ready to take hold of you and never let you go. Yeah, that kind of cake. Sure, anyone can profess their love with pink flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries, that’s nice. But me? No, someone knew exactly how this Scorpio thinks. Oh, sorry, let’s get back to Halloween.

From intoxicating chocolatey moist monsters and brainy buttercream vanilla cupcakes to one bite zombie head chocolate morsels and gut-wrenching tainted love layered cake they are oozing out the season’s best. They have hands-down the most frightfully delicious confections made from high-quality ingredients (handcrafted using the best sourced fair-trade premium chocolate) and there’s definitely something for all ages. Forget the store bought pre-packaged icky stuff — we’re supporting!

Smashing Pumpkin Heads will be a sure hit for kids (and those who need to release a bit of aggression this season). The all-chocolate pumpkin head that is perched on more chocolate and filled with sweets and sprinkles that will induce tons of squeals of delight.

A bewitching delight can be found in the surprising Tasting Bars – let’s just say, expect the unexpected with all these pretties.

If you’re all “The Witch is Back” mood then you and your bubble will definitely need to go all out with this Cauldron Cake for your night of casting spells. All in good fun – for good witches and bad, of course. Bubble special effect option available. Check it here.

Too much? Don’t want to scare the kiddies? Then the Witchy Vanilla Dream Cake will sure to delight the little ghouls and goblins. Lots of chocolate toads, rats, and skeletons too.

If you need something to chase the current doom and gloom away, take a look at their site. It’s gut-busting fun.

Online Orders are open and can be arranged for pick up or delivery just in time for Halloween. They also have gluten-free options.

Website: www.thegoodsweets.com