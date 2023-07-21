Five Minutes With: Roots Band Sultans of String

3x JUNO nominees and SiriusXM winners Sultans of String create, “Energetic and exciting music from a band with talent to burn!” (Maverick Magazine UK). Thrilling their audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, Django-jazz, Arabic, Cuban, and South Asian rhythms, Sultans of String celebrate musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity. Fiery violin dances with rumba-flamenco guitar, while bass and percussion lay down unstoppable grooves. Acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound, while world rhythms excite audiences to their feet with the irresistible need to dance.

Name:

Sultans of String

Genre:

Roots / Global

Founded:

2006

Last Single:

Sultans of String feat. Marc Meriläinen – A Beautiful Darkness

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Peter Gabriel

Favourite musician now:

Marcus Miller

Guilty pleasure song:

Land of Skoden by NADJIWAN

Live show ritual:

Finding locally-owned cafés for Espresso shots

Favourite local musician:

Saskia Tomkins who plays the Swedish nyckelharpa

EP or LP?

LP – love the large format of vinyl

Early bird or night owl?

The music starts to flow when the stars come out

Road or studio?

Love em both, and also take the studio on the road for down days

Any shows or albums coming up?

We are recording “Walking Through the Fire”, a powerful collection of collaborations with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit artists across Turtle Island/Canada, and we start touring it in the fall.

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Albert’s Real Jamaican on St Clair Ave. W – best Jerk Chicken!

Favourite street in Toronto:

Augusta in Kensington Market

Favourite park in Toronto:

Cedarvale Park for the walking paths and wide open nature

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Hugh’s Room wherever it pops up

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Paul’s Boutique in the Market