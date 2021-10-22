“Five Minutes With” R&B singer, Kibra

Kibra is an emerging artist from Toronto ready to captivate you with her hybrid blend of smooth R&B sounds and agile jazz vocals. Her diverse upbringing has motivated her to create music with messages that tackle social issues, give hope and inspire love.

Name:

Kibra

Genre:

R&B

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2 EPs, Debut album is coming 2022

Latest Release:

All That

Latest Single:

All That

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Usher

Favourite musician now:

Hard to say!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Love Story – Taylor Swift

Live Show Ritual:

I listen to my instrumentals in the car ride there and just sing my songs in an outrageous way. It gets me looks at red lights, but it helps get all the kinks and nerves out!

Favourite local artist:

Amaal, Jessie Reyez, Daniel Ceasar, Savannah Re

EP or LP?

Who really knows.

Early bird or night owl?

Sometimes both if I need to be! I was strictly a night owl for a while, but as I am getting older, I am realizing the benefits of waking up early! I usually start my day around 6:30 am.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

SugarKane (on Danforth)

Favourite Street:

Sentinel rd! I’ve lived here my entire life. Every block has a memory attached to it and a person or people I know and love!

Favourite Park?

I guess I’d say, Downsview Park! It’s not the biggest park, but it’s close to home and has a lot of scenic spots that I really enjoy. I like sitting by the lake or going up to the top of the tallest hill when the sun is starting to go down.

Favourite Music Venue?

I like

Favourite Toronto Staple?

I’d say either Sneaky Dee’s Nachos or Albert’s Roti – I haven’t been there but I heard great things and I love roti.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook