Nintendo Gift Card Giveaway: Are You Afraid of the Dreaded Dark?

Halloween is here, and don’t let Nintendo’s kid-friendly reputation get in the way of some spoooooky titles available now on Switch! And, for three lucky Toronto Guardian readers, it’s a chance to win $99 in Nintendo eShop gift cards!

It’s all part of Nintendo’s “Dreaded Halloween” 2021. This year, the (presumably haunted) House of Nintendo is featuring some of its scariest titles, starting with the brand-new Metroid Dread (released on October 8th).

Spotlighted games include:

Dead by Daylight

Diablo II: Resurrected

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

Metroid Dread

Oxenfree

We recently got our hands on Metroid Dread, a real throwback 2D Metroidvania game that, for the first time in Metroid history, really leans into its Alien/horror inspirations. We’re also partial to Dead By Daylight (Scream’s Ghostface is here, and so is Pyramid Head!) and the creepy/surreal Oxenfree. And consider yourself warned: Little Nightmares may look kid friendly, like a Tim Burton-Toy Story mashup, but it’s “T for Teen” for a reason: this game is terrifying!

All the games in the “Nintendo Dread” collection are worth a look, even if just to prove that Nintendo isn’t all sunshine and stars and smiling mushrooms.

Let us know your favourite spooky games in the comments for a chance to win one of three $99 CAD digital eShop gift cards!

Canadian entrants only, Quebec residents excluded.

Contest closes October 29th, 2021

