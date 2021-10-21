A Little Q&A with Toronto comedian and podcaster, Adam Niebergall

Demian Vernieri

For our latest local comedy feature we had the chance to chat with Toronto comic Adam Niebergall to find out more about him.

Adam Niebergall

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to walk a line between dry humour and ultra dumb and goofy stuff. I think that’s a fun kind of pendulum to swing on.

Who are some of your influences?

Norm Macdonald is a pretty good start. I have always aspired to that glint of mischief in his eye. Would I still say that if he hadn’t just died? I don’t know. I DON’T KNOW.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I remember really liking Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious.” I just cried laughing. Looking back now, that was a lot of stuff about child abuse with a shoe and, you know, some misogynist stuff – so I’ve got some tough conversations to have with young me, I guess.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Hmmm. Sarah Silverman, Todd Barry, Tom Henry.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to have a sugar-free Red Bull. I’m a sugar-free boss.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

You know what? I’m really going to miss the Bad Dog Theatre space at Bloor and Ossington. I liked that place and had a lot of fun there. Bad Dog will be up and running somewhere else soon enough though, no worries!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Comedy Bar/globbing on to young people there.

Where can we follow you?

The new season of the Tony Ho Podcast on CBC Podcasts: Old Young People. Available wherever you get your blah blah blah!

I have an Instagram account, Adam Niebergall.

Tell us a joke.

Nah.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I don’t know him real well but I think Ben Stager is really funny and people should look into that.

 

 

