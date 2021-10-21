For our latest local comedy feature we had the chance to chat with Toronto comic Adam Niebergall to find out more about him.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to walk a line between dry humour and ultra dumb and goofy stuff. I think that’s a fun kind of pendulum to swing on.

Who are some of your influences?

Norm Macdonald is a pretty good start. I have always aspired to that glint of mischief in his eye. Would I still say that if he hadn’t just died? I don’t know. I DON’T KNOW.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I remember really liking Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious.” I just cried laughing. Looking back now, that was a lot of stuff about child abuse with a shoe and, you know, some misogynist stuff – so I’ve got some tough conversations to have with young me, I guess.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Hmmm. Sarah Silverman, Todd Barry, Tom Henry.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to have a sugar-free Red Bull. I’m a sugar-free boss.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

You know what? I’m really going to miss the Bad Dog Theatre space at Bloor and Ossington. I liked that place and had a lot of fun there. Bad Dog will be up and running somewhere else soon enough though, no worries!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Comedy Bar/globbing on to young people there.

Where can we follow you?

The new season of the Tony Ho Podcast on CBC Podcasts: Old Young People. Available wherever you get your blah blah blah!

I have an Instagram account, Adam Niebergall.

Tell us a joke.

Nah.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I don’t know him real well but I think Ben Stager is really funny and people should look into that.