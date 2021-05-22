“A Day In The Life” with Multi-Talented Toronto Artist Just Isaac

This multi-talented authentic man is an inspiration to many. A visionary with a unique path on a journey to impact the world. He is Just Isaac also known as JI. He has strong beliefs that helps others find strength within themselves. He will meet in your thoughts and take you deeper. JI has a faith that is contagious.

As a dual citizen “Just Isaac” has captured 6 Boxing Championship titles (including national), Made the Top 40 Radio across the United States, landed roles (acting) in multiple films, motivational speaking, this visionary is now the Author of the book entitled “THINK FEARLESSLY”. J.I. has the ability to navigate through multiple realms and although he is serious, about his crafts, he usually has a happy smile on his face and does his best to brighten one’s day.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Toronto.

What Do You Do?

National World Boxing Champion, Author, Professional Actor, Motivational Speaker, Recording Artist (Top 40), Celebrity trainer.

What are you currently working on?

Recently released the project “Think Fearlessly”, Currently involved in featured films, being coached by Frank Caruso, working out of Canada and USA

Where can we find your work?

Just Isaac Think Fearlessly is where you can find the latest project.