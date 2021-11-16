Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – October, 2021

Our “Five Minutes With” series showcases 2 Canadian musicians a week through a questionnaire and music samples to help familiarize our readers with the incredible local talent we have in this city and beyond.

Each month, we also make a Spotify playlist with songs from the musical acts featured the previous month to share our featured artists beyond the single post on each.

These playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured the previous month in a Spotify playlist that is then shared with our readers via this website. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our seventh edition, we have 8 songs to share from the month of October, 2021.

Enjoy!

***

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

October 2021 Musicians Featured

Opeongo – (Read Article)

Hush – (Read Article)

Dante Matas – (Read Article)

Cœur de pirate – (Read Article)

Dani Kristina – (Read Article)

Caroline Marie Brooks – (Read Article)

Favours – (Read Article)

Kibra – (Read Article)