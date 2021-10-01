“Five Minutes With” Toronto singer-songwriter, Opeongo

Opeongo is the moniker of 28-year-old singer-songwriter Keegan Trumpour of Midland.

After releasing “Miasma” in October 2019, Opeongo returns with his sophomore follow-up “we’ll all go with (the-will-o’-the-wisp)” set to be released later this year or in early 2022.

Name: Keegan Trumpour

Genre: Singer/songwriter, singer-songwriter, singer songwriter

Founded: I guess I’ve performed under the “Opeongo” moniker for about eight or nine years now, however, I was born in ‘93, so established then, too, I suppose.

# of Albums: Just 2019’s “Miasma” as of now, however, “we’ll all go with (the-will-o’-the-wisp) is set to be released in the very near future.

Latest Release:Miasma (Oct. 2019)

Latest Single: dreadful sorry clemency (Jul. 2021)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Elliott Smith

Favourite musician now:

Elliott Smith, Adrianne Lenker, Guy Clark, Neil Young are my current favourites. Outside of my immediate ‘genre’ and those kinds of songs I usually gravitate towards, I think McKinley Dixon is doing incredibly special and insightful things.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“I Love” by Tom T. Hall. It is ridiculously hokey but if it doesn’t make you smile, y’ain’t human.

Live Show Ritual:

Don’t eat a darn thing.

Favourite local artist:

If local is solely Toronto or the general area, my hat’s off entirely to Andy Shauf, Timber Timbre, Aaron Goldstein, Bry Webb, Daniel Romano, Simone Schmidt, Keegan Powell. If I can go all of Canada, honourable mentions to Ian Badger, Michael Hansford, Ada Lea, Nathaniel Marchand, Noble Son.

EP or LP?

LP all the way. Novel over novella. I mean, most of the time – if an EP is all it takes to properly articulate your narrative, I admire your concision. I just want to hear all the details of the story and see to it that no detail is overlooked.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl to the point of bordering on being an early bird.

Road or studio?

I love the studio, but I have felt so sedentary as of late that I would kill to be on the road. ‘No prettier sight than lookin’ back on a town you left behind.’

Any shows or albums coming up?

No shows as of yet – taking it slowly on that front. In the meantime, my sophomore album is set to be released later this year, possibly early 2022. “we’ll all go with (the-will-o’-the-wisp” is a record I’m quite proud of and it better hurry up already, as Mr. Aaron Goldstein and I have started already on the 3rd and 4th.

***

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

I might be biased, but Union Restaurant, where I work, is my favourite restaurant in the city. Come say hi some time! Albert’s Real Jamaican is a close second.

Favourite Street:

This is a tough one. Maybe Westmount Avenue. Long live the Chalet!

Favourite Park?

Christie Pitts Park, though I have a whole lot of exploring to do ‘round this city still, so that’s certainly subject to change.

Favourite Music Venue?

Not a venue in the traditional sense of having frequent shows, but I love playing at Motel in Parkdale. My favourite bar in the city.

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Roti. Or maybe Swiss Chalet, but only the one in the Dufferin Mall.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Opeongo’s Website