“Five Minutes With” Toronto Folk-pop artist Emma Cook

Folk-pop artist Emma Cook has a glacially pure voice and years of life experiences to write about. At the heart of it all, she is a storyteller, with music that plays between the lines of folk and chamber pop-influenced from her youth – listening to mixtapes that included Ani Difranco, Tracy Chapman and Madonna. Emma Cook is set to release her 5th album Fight Left In Me on November 4th, 2021. Produced by Andrew Rasmussen (touring keyboardist for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Wake Owl, Twin Bandit, Hannah Georgas, Hey Ocean) the album takes a deep dive into the nooks & crannies, and under the radar experiences of (mostly) women who are in the time of their life when their own personal identity is often tangled up with those around them.

With the trademark vocal and harmony layering and gorgeously textured production of Emma Cook, the album is her most extrospective so far, ringing the stories of those around her to live with an aching honesty.

Music has always been Emma’s passion, her self-proclaimed restless spirit has taken her down many different paths, from backpacking in South East Asia for a year to white water canoeing down the Nahanni River in the NW Territories. Most recently, Emma and her husband

moved with their two young kids from Toronto to Ontario’s cottage country, where they are working on creating an off-grid and net-zero eco-resort with tiny cabins in the forest where city folk can unplug in nature.

Name:

Emma Cook

Genre:

Folk/Pop

Founded:

2001

# of Albums:

5

Latest Album:

Fight Left In Me

Latest Single:

Fight Left In Me

Latest Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAYOBzXk4yc

Favourite musician growing up:

Madonna

Favourite musician now:

Feist

Guilty pleasure song:

Bad Blood by Taylor Swift

Live show ritual:

Eat a good meal

Favourite local musician:

Kirty

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Both

Any shows or albums coming up?

My 5th album Fight Left In Me came out on November 4th

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter





Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Parallel

Favourite street in your city:

Dundas West – it hasn’t been cool quite long enough for it to lose its charm and has some of my favourite boutiques, coffee shops and vintage clothing stores.

Favourite park in your city:

Dufferin Grove – It has a fantastic playground, farmers market, pizza oven and skating rink, but mostly its the local community that makes it so special.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Burdock

Favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade