“Five Minutes With” Jessica and Tyler from, indie art-pop band, Hush

The indie art-pop band, Hush, forges dynamic and ethereal songs that bring together a multitude of different instruments and sounds. Their songs touch your heart with beautifully expressive lyrics while entrancing your ears with genre-bending sounds. The duo was formed by singer/songwriter Jessica Deutsch of the Toronto chamber-folk group Ozere, and multi-instrumentalist music producer Tyler Emond, who performed under the moniker Tennis Partner. They started casually writing songs together in late 2019, and decided to make it a real thing in 2020, just as the pandemic swept across the world. Their debut EP ‘Pull the Sky’ comes out Fall 2021, preceded by 2 singles ‘Land Waves’ and ‘Story of Gold.’

For many years they lent their performing talents to the likes of Alessia Cara, Leif Vollebekk, Tyler Shaw, BANNERS, Sarah Slean, The Great Lake Swimmers, the Canadian Arabic Orchestra and many others. Together they’re bringing a fresh new wave of music to listeners around the globe, influenced by their years of collaborating with these artists and writing for different projects.

Name:

Hush

Genre:

Indie art-pop

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

Debut EP ‘Pull the Sky’ to be released Fall 2021

Latest Release:

Land Waves

Latest Single:

Story of Gold

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Hole (Jessica).

XTC (Tyler).

Favourite musician now:

Brittany Howard.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

‘Halo’ by Beyonce (Jessica).

Live Show Ritual:

Just relaxing backstage and making each other laugh.

Favourite local artist:

Zinnia. Truly satisfying synth-pop.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Depends on the day. Both are nice.

Road or studio?

Also both. It’s all about finding that balance.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut EP “Pull the Sky” comes out Fall 2021. We’re hoping to do an indoor release show so fingers crossed that Toronto venues can put on live music in a few months! Our second single “Story of Gold” just came out on September 10th!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Too many good ones! We just found Ambassador Pizza, great Windsor-style takeout.

Favourite Street:

Euclid between College and Harbord. The houses are beautiful and it’s pretty magical at night. It’s like everyone agreed to have great lighting. Favourite Park? Bickford. An undiscovered gem, and you can’t hear traffic down in the pit. Favourite Music Venue? Danforth Music Hall.

Favourite Toronto Staple?

Swiss Chalet Chicken, Harvey’s Burgers, Sneaky Dees Nachos or Albert’s Roti? Albert’s Real Jamaican. Jess grew up a few blocks away.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | HushDot | YouTube